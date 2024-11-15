The Big Picture Red One is an action-packed holiday film about a mission to rescue Santa with a unique duo and festive intrigue.

In this interview with Collider's Mike Thomas, the cast shares their favorite holiday memories and Christmas movie traditions.

The film offers a fresh take on Christmas mythologies and a thrilling, heartwarming ride for all ages.

Red One is here to kick off the Holiday Season. It delivers tons of laughs as E.L.F. Commander Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and perpetual Naughty Lister Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) team up to save Saint Nick (J.K. Simmons) after he was kidnapped right before Christmas. The unconventional duo travels the globe as they battle evil snowmen and the powerful forces of Krampus (Kristofer Hivju) and Grýla (Kiernan Shipka).

I got the chance to chat with J.K. Simmons (Santa "Nick" Claus), Lucy Liu (Zoe Harlow), and Kiernan Shipka (Grýla) about their favorite Christmas memories, Red One's approach to the Christmas mythos, and who among them made the naughty list.

You're Biggest Christmas Wish

MIKE THOMAS: I have a question for you all. Obviously, this is a Christmas movie, and we know it's about the holidays and everything, but I wanted to know, and this is coming from deep inside my heart, was there ever a toy or a gift as a child that you just desperately wanted for Christmas?

KIERNAN SHIPKA: Ohh.

LUCY LIU: Oh, yeah. Pretty much everything. [Laughs]

J.K. SIMMONS: My big one was an electric guitar when I was, like, 12 or 13. I mean, my parents couldn't really afford it, but, you know, they found one they could afford, and it actually showed up under the tree with the big red bow on it, and that was an awesome one.

SHIPKA: And you kind of know, right?

SIMMONS: Yeah, yeah! It's hard to hide. Like, usually, it's an album. It's a wrapped album that my sister and I started getting each other, and it was like, oh, I wonder what it is.

LIU: I really wanted a bicycle. Didn't get one , but later on in life, I bought a bike for myself. Yeah, a ten-speed.

SHIPKA: I love it. Yeah, I was kind of a little weird. I always wanted kitchen appliances. I liked cooking and food, and I still do to this day. Someone asked me the other day what I want for Christmas, and I was like, “I do need new pans.” I do need a Le Creuset! That would be lovely. [Laughs]

LIU: Pans are expensive, actually!

SHIPKA: Are they really?

SIMMONS: She's totally dropping hints right now. She’s like, I mean, if you guys are thinking..

I mean, I need a Dutch Oven since we're putting it out there.

SKIPKA: Let's manifest it. Yeah, I mean, I would love it.

The Magic of Christmas Movies

So, in the spirit of that, though, going back, thinking about the holidays and how you celebrated them. Do you have a favorite Christmas movie that you can't go a year without watching?

SIMMONS: Well, Red One.

Good answer!

SHIPKA: My cousins are really stoked to watch it. I do think that's something exciting about the Christmas movie is that there's that evergreen sort of nature to it that we were talking about. You hope that anything you make people watch again and again, but there's a particular sort of quality to making a Christmas movie where that feels like that's the ultimate goal is that it makes its way into family traditions. I watch A Christmas Story every year. That's always been my go-to Christmas movie.

LIU: I love Elf. Elf is really fun. It's a Wonderful Life. It’s so wonderful.

SIMMONS: Thank you, every year, gotta do that.

LIU: Truly wonderful. And Home Alone.

SIMMONS: I haven’t seen that in years.

LIU: Oh, my son loves it. He watches it over and over again and enjoys it.

How 'Red One' Changes the Christmas Movie Formula