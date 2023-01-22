There may still be 11 more months until the next Christmas, but that didn't stop Dwayne Johnson from showing off a new look at his upcoming Amazon Studios film Red One alongside his caroling partner, a jolly J.K. Simmons.

In the new image, shared by Johnson on his Instagram, Johnson and Simmons are seen walking together, in a pair of poses typical of the action genre. Simmons, who plays Santa Claus in the film, is decked out in appropriate garb. However, his Santa outfit looks a little more superhero-esque than the jolly man's usual attire, with a leather overcoat and flak jacket-type shirt completing the costume. Plus, Simmons is no stranger to a Santa-style beard, having worn the look a number of times before. Johnson, meanwhile, looks cast-to-type in a leather outfit, complete with a red-and-black jacket and a pair of combat boots.

"Santa the rockstar," Johnson captioned the post, referring to Simmons. "It’s an honor having his six. Another solid work week in the books on our Christmas movie, Red One. Academy Award winner and coolest dude in the North Pole, J.K. Simmons bringing Santa’s big ol’ beautiful heart to life." Johnson ended the post by noting that there was still more work on the film to come.

It's unclear where the pair are headed in the picture, which is no surprise given that the major plot points of the film remain a secret. The logline from Amazon describes Red One as simply, "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” Johnson, who will play a character named Callum Drift, said the film was "Jumanji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs & Shaw." Johnson will star alongside a heavy hitting ensemble cast of Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll, Lucy Liu, and Bonnie Hunt.

This is not the first time that a glimpse of the film is being seen, as Johnson has provided a number of behind-the-scenes looks in recent months. The Hollywood superstar was cast alongside the announcement of the film in June 2021, with the rest of the cast boarding throughout 2022. Filming was confirmed to have gotten underway in October 2022.

Red One will be directed by Jake Kasdan, reuniting him with Johnson from their time helming the Jumanji franchise. The screenplay was written by Chris Morgan, who produced the film alongside Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Melvin Mar, Johnson, and Kasdan via Amazon Studios, Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions and Kasdan's The Detective Agency.

An official release date has not been announced, but Red One is slated to be released as a Prime Video exclusive during the 2023 holiday season. Johnson's Instagram post can be seen below: