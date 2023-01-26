Though many of us are still in our holiday hangover, yet to take down our trees and vacuum up leftover tinsel, it seems like next Christmas is already looking to be packed. Action-packed, that is. And today we just got a new glimpse into what is looking to be a front-runner in this year's Christmas movie docket as new behind-the-scenes photos have been released from the set of Red One, courtest of one of the film's stars, Chris Evans, hard at work on the Atlanta set.

The new film's plot has been kept tightly under warps, but the few images that have been released from the set thus far show that the film is taking a unique spin on the holiday's mythology. Several weeks ago, Dwayne Johnson shared some pictures from the upcoming film showing JK Simmons as a buffed-out Santa Claus and Chris Evans standing beside Johnson in costume.

The new behind-the-scenes images, released today, show Evans behind the scenes at work on the film. The first image show Evans crouched at the bottom of what looks to be a dungeon. He sits on the floor with his arms folded over his knees, mid-scene. The image also shows filming equipment and the film's crew hard at work capturing the moment.

Image via Chris Evans on Instagram

RELATED:

New 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons Preparing for the Holidays

The second image shows Evans again sitting in the dungeon set, sporting a very dashing mustache. The image is in black and white, giving the image a very serious tone. The third image, also released today, shows Evans standing, with papers in hand, discussing something with a member of the film's production. Evans' face is shown cast in shadow as the two presumable discuss their work on the film.

Not many details have yet been released regarding the plot of the upcoming film, which will be released to Amazon, however, these new images certainly give us an intriguing sense of the film's darker tone. The new film certainly signals a shift in the usually cheery tone of Christmas films. This film, along with 2022's Violent Night has signaled a new and interesting direction for a genre that, in recent years, has been defined by the Hallmark polish of romantic comedies and magical realism.

Red One is being produced by Dwayne Johnson along with Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Chris Morgan. Jake Kasdan also serves as the director of the upcoming film. No release date has yet been set for the film. However, it is expected to be released in time for the 2023 holiday season. Check out more new images below:

Image via Chris Evans on Instagram