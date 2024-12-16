Red One has been an interesting case study since its release last month; the Christmas action flick starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans has grossed over $175 million at the worldwide box office, but after bringing in $7 million the weekend of December 6, Amazon announced that the film would begin streaming on Prime Video immediately. The studio followed through on its word, dropping Red One on Prime Video, but that didn’t stop the film from earning another $4.4 million at the domestic box office in addition to claiming the #1 spot on Prime Video. Red One finished the weekend in the #6 spot despite being #1 on streaming, one of the more impressive feats for any movie this year to drop only 37%, less than any other movie inside the top five.

Despite a $250 million budget that piled up due to a troublesome production reported by TheWrap earlier this year, Red One has still etched its name onto several box office lists. It’s one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, recently passing The Garfield Movie and Longlegs but currently just short of The Fall Guy and Bob Marley: One Love. Red One was written by Chris Morgan, who is best known for his work on the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-led Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, along with other F&F movies like The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7. Morgan recently provided a shocking update on Hobbs & Shaw 2, revealing that he is working on a script for the movie even though there has yet to be a filming start date set.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

Following closely behind Red One in the Prime Video top 10 are two TV shows; Secret Level is an adult anthology series with original stories set in the worlds of popular video games, and Cross is an adaptation of James Patterson’s novel that stars Aldis Hodge as the famous detective, Alex Cross. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jingle All the Way is also in the Prime Video top 10, followed by Jude Law’s The Holiday. Tom Hardy’s gritty motorcycle team-up with Austin Butler, The Bikeriders, has also cruised to the #6 spot on Prime Video following its premiere.

Red One earned a 30% score from critics but a 90% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Stay tuned to Collier for more streaming updates and watch Red One on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia Expand

