The Big Picture Red One, originally slated for streaming, will now hit theaters first, showcasing confidence in the project.

Director Jake Kasdan reunites with Dwayne Johnson after Jumanji's success, assembling an impressive cast for a mysterious adventure.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans bring charisma and star power to Red One, potentially making it a November box office hit.

Red One will premiere in theaters on November 15, 2024, after originally being announced as a Prime Video release meant exclusively for streaming. According to Deadline, the action adventure will still be headed to the streaming platform after its theatrical run is over, but the fact that the studio is willing to put it on the big screen first shows how confident they are in the project. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans star in a plot that's being kept under wraps, with a screenplay written by Chris Morgan based on a story by Hiram Garcia. Judging by the talent attached to the movie, things are about to get as explosive as they can.

With Jake Kasdan sitting on the director's chair, Red One will serve as a reunion between the filmmaker and Dwayne Johnson, after the pair worked together on the most recent Jumanji movies. With their journey across a digital jungle coming to an end with Jumanji: The Next Level, Kasdan and Johnson are now entirely focused on their next project, which has managed to assemble an impressive supporting cast for a mysterious premise set in a world filled with danger. With Johnson's charisma and Evans' acting range combined in one film, Red One could become a box office hit in November, considering how its release window has proven to be resourceful for titles such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka will also star in Red One, with Warner Bros. handling the international distribution of the release. Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel will be involved in the movie, too, with Johnson and Evans' characters leading the narrative of the action-packed adventure that will be released in theaters less than a year from now. After not directing a movie since before the pandemic changed the entertainment industry, Jake Kasdan is ready to return with the eye for action and humor that allowed both Jumanji sequels to become successful.

The Leading Stars of 'Red One'

By the time Red One is released, both of its leading stars will be coming from very different projects, with Dwayne Johnson's latest roles being his short tenure as an anti-hero in Black Adam and his cameo in a post-credits sequence featured in Fast X. On the other hand, Chris Evans recently starred in Ghosted alongside Ana De Armas, after he voiced Buzz Lightyear in an animated Toy Story spinoff last year. Red One will give both actors the opportunity to focus on something different, and audiences will now be able to enjoy their next performances on the big screen.

Red One will be released in theaters in the United States on November 15, 2024.