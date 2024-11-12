One of the first festive releases of the year, Jake Kasdan's Red One might not have opened in the US, but it has made its way to over 75 overseas markets and earned a respectable $26 million from its opening weekend. However, excited family audiences can't make up for the movie's abysmal early response from critics, with the film shockingly earning a 32% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-reviewed big releases of the year.

Despite having proven popular on opening weekend, poor word of mouth has been proven in 2024 to put a serious halt to the upward trajectory of any movie at the box office. If reviews are particularly bad, even the biggest budget ventures can stutter and stall their way to major losses, with Red One certainly at risk of being another victim of the year's volatile box office landscape. Nevertheless, as a festive release, the closer we edge to Christmas the more the film can expect to entice audiences who are looking for their first taste of yuletide fun. The movie will have little to no competition too, with one other big release in theaters, The Best Pageant Ever, already opening to just $11 million on its first weekend. The synopsis for Red One reads:

"After Santa Claus -- Code Name: RED ONE -- is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

What Are Some of 2024's Biggest Flops?

The summer of 2024 was one of ups and downs, with the likes of Inside Out 2 and later Deadpool & Wolverine proving popular by any year's standards, and other projects falling into financial oblivion. The likes of Fly Me to the Moon, The Watchers, Borderlands, and Summer Camp proved huge underperformers, with other movies such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One struggling despite positive critical and audience reception. However, there's one flop above all that the year 2024 will be long remembered for, with Joker: Folie á Deux becoming, not just one of the biggest underachievers of the year, both financially and among critics. With a worldwide gross of just $200 million against the backdrop of its billion-dollar predecessor, the Joker sequel was no laughing matter as it earned a 32% audience and critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Red One has earned a poor 32% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can catch the movie in theaters on November 15.

