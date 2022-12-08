Actor Chris Evans has shared a new look at his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One, where he stars opposite Dwayne Johnson. The production began this November, and since then the cast has shared tiny glimpses from behind the scenes to either give fans a taste of what’s to come or announce the latest additions, like JK Simmons as Santa, to the cast.

In the new black and white image, Evans and Johnson are seen walking towards what looks like a graveyard. Without giving any context, the actor simply captioned the image “Night shoot” along with a very apt Christmas tree emoji. It’s snowing in the frame and seems like an action sequence will follow as the two characters walk determinedly toward the gates.

The feature, billed as a “globe-trotting action-adventure comedy,” is directed by Jumanji franchise filmmaker and Johnson’s long-time collaborator Jake Kasdan. Both Evans and Johnson have been part of commercially successful globe-trotting franchises and seem to take the trend ahead with Red One. And just as well, as action-adventure Christmas movies are returning this season in full force with the David Harbour starring Violent Santa already entertaining fans worldwide. The original idea for the movie came from the President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, who is Johnson's producing partner. He previously described the feature as “Hobbs-meets Miracle on 34th Street”, and Netflix won the feature after a highly competitive bidding war last year.

Image via Hiram Garcia

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Red One' Image Showing J.K. Simmons as Santa

The feature casts Johnson as Callum Drift, Evans as Jack O’Malley, Simmons as Santa Claus, and Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus. Further, rounding off the cast are Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and Wesley Kimmel. With a talented cast and team behind the feature, this one will be highly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Kasdan is directing from a screenplay by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Seven Bucks and Johnson on projects like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five. Red One is produced by Kasdan and Melvin Mar under The Detective Agency banner, for Seven Bucks Johnson will produce alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia while Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.

While a release date for Red One has not yet been set, the film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. You can check out the new image and our conversation with Chris below: