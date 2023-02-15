Following the release of the DCEU feature, Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been working on a Christmas-themed action movie alongside Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons titled Red One. Johnson has been sharing updates about the film on his Instagram page—as is the case with his other projects—and has also revealed that the holiday action-comedy has officially wrapped filming. To celebrate, the former professional wrestler shared an image of him walking away from the set, stating that the team behind the upcoming film "made a good one."

Johnson also revealed that working on Red One's production has been both a ride and an awakening experience in aspects he could not have expected. Stating: "An absolute privilege to say that’s an official wrap of 'Red One.' What a ride and awakening experience this production has been, in many expected - and unexpected ways," the actor said, adding: "Empathy, kindness and seeing the good in all people. Including oneself. We made a good one. More to come. Down the road…"

Directed by Jake Kasdan, with whom the actor has previously worked with on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Johnson will be starring in Red One as Callum Drift, opposite Evan's Jack O'Malley and Simmons' buff Saint Nick. Despite the lack of further plot details, it is expected to reimagine the Yuletide season, described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

'Red One' Continues the Trend of a New Kind of Santa

Contrary to his usual generous and kind nature, we've officially entered an era in which Santa Claus has been given a rather different take. With Violent Night having previously graced the big screen, we can expect Red One to follow the same route, shaping up to be an unconventional holiday classic when it debuts on Prime Video. Though we don't know whether Jonhson's character is on the good or bad side, early reports and previous images point to Johnson being an ally of Santa. In a previous social media post, Johnson shared an image from the film with himself and Simmons where he included the caption, "Santa the rockstar. It’s an honor having his six."

Apart from Johnson, Evans, and Simmons, Red One also stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth). Red One is expected to be released at the end of 2023, just in time for the holidays. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can check out Johnson's Instagram post below.