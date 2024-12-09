Red One was Amazon-MGM's big holiday movie, and while it may not have knocked the socks off the box office prognosticators, the movie still found an audience and has currently grossed $163 million worldwide. Now, given that the movie has a hefty reported budget of around $250 million, that's not brilliant but we need to remember that it was originally envisioned as a project that was to go direct to streaming, and streaming on Prime Video is now where it's headed, on Thursday, December 12, after a month in theaters. And for those looking for something easy to watch, it'll jump right out.

It has two big names in the form of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans (and also starring J.K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu), and follows the former two as they attempt to track down Simmons' extremely buff Saint Nicholas after he's been kidnapped by some mysterious dark forces. The movie is a big, brash, globetrotting mishmash of holiday nonsense and should do extremely well on streaming.

Is 'Red One' Worth Seeing?

For the most part, that would be a no. The movie is currently sitting at a “rotten” 31% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the "Popcornmeter" which measures how much audiences have enjoyed the movie are at a vastly improved 90%, so the people that did see it didn't seem to regret it. Collider's Nate Richard didn't hate the movie, and chose to focus on the positives rather than jumping on the hate train. In his 5/10 review, he praised Johnson and Evans, but was down on the handling of the supporting cast:

"Johnson is playing the same kind of character he typically plays in his blockbuster movies , as the confident and often cocky straight man. It works, it’s not a poor performance in any way, but it isn’t particularly memorable either. For as much as it is easy to lament that Evans is in desperate need of a new agent, he does bring a lot of charm to Jack . The character starts similarly to his character in Knives Out , and while Evans will always be remembered for playing the noble do-gooder Steve Rogers, he has always shined at playing pricks. Everyone else is pretty much sidelined . Liu’s sole purpose in Red One is to stand in corners and deliver more exposition. Shipka feels entirely miscast as the villainous Grýla, a character who we’re told has a layered backstory, yet we never hear much of it. Simmons does prove to be perfectly cast as a more tough and badass Santa Claus, but after the movie reaches the 20-minute point, he is not given much more to do."

Red One is still playing in theaters and will begin streaming on Prime Video from Thursday, December 12.