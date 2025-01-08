Plenty of Prime Video watchers seem to still be in the Christmas spirit two weeks after the holiday. Red One, starring Chris Evans and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is currently sitting in Prime Video's Top 10. It's holding steady in the #3 spot. The film also stars J.K. Simmons and Lucy Liu. The film is a deeply unserious romp of Christmas action-adventure. It first premiered in theaters, but then moved to Prime Video streaming just in time for Christmas. The logline for the movie is as follows:

"After Santa Claus (codename: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world's most infamous tracker in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

Johnson stars as an E.L.F. and basically Santa's bodyguard. Simmons stars as a buff Santa Claus (again this movie is deeply unserious) while Evans plays Jack O'Malley, a less than upstanding character who accidentally finds himself in the middle of the plot to kidnap Santa Claus. Johnson's Callum Drift is just days away from retirement, after being disenchanted with the state of the human race of today (same here, buddy). The movie takes on a very buddy-cop action adventure feel, leaning deeply into Christmas folklore from across the world.

'Red One' Doesn't Take Itself Seriously and That's Why It Works

If you go into Red One expecting a serious hard-hitting action movie with names like Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Lucy Liu attached, you'll likely finish disappointed and thinking it's a mockery of action movies. If you go into it with the mindset of a fun Christmas romp, you'll have a blast. The movie utilizes the action tropes with the backdrop of needing to "Save Christmas", a concept Jack pokes fun at and refuses to acknowledge. Callum takes his job so seriously as an E.L.F. that it's the butt of the joke more than once.

The movie fully immerses the audience into the reality of mythical creatures existing in our world as we know it works because there are elements of both feeling 'oh my god these people are taking this as fact' and the characters, mostly Jack, there to be like 'there is no way this is actually serious' until it finally comes down to it, and they have to defeat a Scandanavian Christmas Witch, Gryla (Kiernan Shipka).

Red One is available to watch on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest streaming updates.

