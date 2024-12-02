While Dwayne Johnson stole the show at the box office over Thanksgiving weekend thanks to his performance as Maui in Moana 2, he also has another movie still playing in theaters performing admirably despite a colossal budget. During its third full weekend in theaters, Red One, the Christmas action flick in which Johnson stars alongside Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons, earned $12.8 million at the domestic box office to bring its U.S. total to $76 million. Red One’s third weekend haul helped the film pass The Beekeeper, the Jason Statham-led action thriller directed by David Ayer to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year. Red One also moved passed the A24 thriller Civil War and the Nicolas Cage-led horror film Longlegs this past weekend.

In addition to its $76 million domestic haul, Red One has also grossed $72 million in international markets and its worldwide total is closing in on the $150 million mark, currently just over $148 million. Red One also didn’t just reach the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year this weekend; the film also became the highest-grossing movie ever for Amazon MGM, passing The Beekeeper to reach the top spot after previously moving past Challengers, the spicy tennis drama starring Zendaya alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. It’s also not impossible to rule out Red One climbing higher in the 2024 box office rankings, but the film will need another $15 million to move past The Garfield Movie, the animated film starring Chris Pratt, and another million after that to beat The Fall Guy, the stunt homage action film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

‘Red One’ Isn’t Even Close to Being a Profit for Amazon MGM

A $150 million global box office haul is something most studios would take in a heartbeat without thinking twice, but Red One still has a long way to go to get into the green. Long before the film premiered, TheWrap reported a troublesome production that led to several delays in which the film racked up a $250 million budget, meaning it would need to earn well over that to be a profit for Amazon MGM. Now approaching one full month in theaters, Red One will likely head to VOD and then later streaming as a major loss for the studio, despite strong reviews from audiences.

Red One is dropping theaters by the day but still playing almost everywhere around the world. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.