Amazon has just released the latest look at Red One, the action-comedy that sees Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans forced to team up when Santa Claus is kidnapped. Johnson stars as Callum Drift, the North Pole's Head of Security who, after Old Saint Nick (J.K. Simmons, outrageously buff and topping hot Santa lists) is abducted by some nefarious individuals, is forced to bring in an outsider for help. He hauls in Jack O'Malley (Evans), the world's most infamous bounty hunter, who, to top it all off, just so happens to be on the naughty list, too.

The trailer also hints at some fun lore in the story, like toy stores providing back-door portals to the North Pole — because where else would all the presents come from? Evans looks like he's having fun as the fish out of water who doesn't know what he's gotten himself into, while we're also treated to some silly nonsense like Hot Wheels toys and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em robots being blown up to full size to act as bodyguards.

Who Else Is Involved in the Making of 'Red One'?

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One marks a reunion for the filmmaker and Johnson. The two previously combined to superb effect when they collaborated on the blockbuster Jumanji duology. Those films, which also starred the likes of Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart, successfully combined humor, heart, and thrilling action, so chances are they should strike lucky again, and the trailer certainly hits at that being the case. The cast is further padded out by the likes of Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. The film is written by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia, who also serves as an executive producer for Seven Bucks, the production company fronted by Johnson and Johnson's ex-wife and Hiram's sister, Dany Garcia.

We spoke with Hiram Garcia about Amazon gaining the rights to Red One, and he said:

“We took it [the film] around town, and fortunately all of our studio partners threw their hats in the ring. I was so flattered to see the way everyone was bidding on it, but ultimately Amazon stepped up in a huge way and really understood our ambition and the story we were trying to tell…”

Red One will be released theatrically on November 15. Check out the fresh look at the movie above, and stay tuned to Collider for further details on the movie as we prepare to join Johnson and Evans on the quest to find jolly old Saint Nick himself.