The Big Picture Santa, played by JK Simmons, has been kidnapped, and Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team up to save Christmas in Red One.

The film, directed by Jake Kasdan, promises a blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action in a globe-trotting adventure.

Red One is set for release on November 15.

Ho ho hell no! Santa Claus - Code Name: RED ONE—has been kidnapped, and it's up to Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans to save Christmas in Red One. The long awaited festive action-comedy finally arrives on our screens in November, and the trailer is promising a globe-trotting, four-quadrant adventure for the whole family. Johnson stars as Callum Drift, the North Pole's Head of Security who, after Old Saint Nick (JK Simmons, looking ripped) is kidnapped, is forced to recruit a third party for help, in the form of Jack O'Malley (Evans), the world's most infamous bounty hunter, and what's worse? He's on the naughty list, too. The trailer features the usual festive fun—an overly aggressive polar bear, who speaks; Krampus, playing an intense game of Power Slap; the ability to turn toy cars into real sports cars; snowman assassins; Santa bench-pressing, and the tease of much, much more, while the chemistry between Johnson and Evans certainly looks like good fun.

Who Else Is Involved in the Making of 'Red One'?

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One marks a reunion for the filmmaker and Johnson. The pair previously worked together on the smash hit Jumanji series, which successfully combined a fine blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action. Fans of their past collaborations together can expect a similar mix of engaging storytelling and blockbuster thrills in the movie which looks set to become another one of these family favorites around the holidays. The cast is further boosted by the likes of Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel, while the film is written by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia.

We spoke with Hiram Garcia, who also serves as a producer as part of Seven Bucks Productions, about Amazon gaining the rights to Red One, and he said:

“We took it [the film] around town, and fortunately all of our studio partners threw their hats in the ring. I was so flattered to see the way everyone was bidding on it, but ultimately Amazon stepped up in a huge way and really understood our ambition and the story we were trying to tell…”

Red One will be released theatrically on November 15. Check out the first look at the movie above, and stay tuned to Collider for further details on the movie as we get ready to join the hunt for Father Christmas himself.