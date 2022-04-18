With a wildly packed schedule, Scott Haze plans to keep it that way for the foreseeable future. Today, Deadline revealed that Haze is the latest name in casting additions to action-thriller Red Right Hand. Haze will board the Ian and Eshom Nelms-helmed film alongside previously announced stars, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell. With a long spanning credit list in similar action based features, Haze is bound to feel at home alongside his new cast mates.

With a debut screenplay from writer Jonathan Easley, Red Right Hand will take place in the rolling green Appalachian hills of Odim County. Centered around an ex-criminal named Cash (Bloom), the film will pick up with its main character attempting to stick to his own quiet way of life while raising his niece Savannah. Unfortunately for Cash, not everyone is happy with his retirement from a life of crime, and he soon gets pulled back into the seedy underbelly via the ruthless Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell). Attempting to uphold his solitude will prove to be challenging as Cash soon learns that to defend his newfound peace and those closest to him, he may need to cross moral boundaries and take matters - and lives - into his own hands in order to escape.

Haze joins the production as Finney, Cash’s brother-in-law. A harmonious man in his own right, Finney quickly pushes Cash to fight back against the powers that be after Cash becomes indebted to Queenpin. As for Haze, he’ll soon be seen on the big screen in Jurassic World Dominion. Wrapping up a franchise nearly 30 years in the making with a slated premiere of June 10, Haze will join a long list of anticipated newbies to the world of dinosaurs which also includes Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, and Dichen Lachman.

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Poster Combines Past and Present in More Ways Than One

No stranger to the action genre, Haze has previously appeared in adrenaline-pumping flicks including Child of God, Only the Brave, Thank You for Your Service, Antlers, and Venom. While production continues to get fired up for Red Right Hand, fans can expect to hear more about Haze’s roles in projects including Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man, Alejandro Monteverde’s Sound of Freedom, Adam Villasenor’s Yesteryear, and James Franco’s The Long Home, the latter of which will mark a reunion for Franco and Haze after the director and actor, respectively, previously worked together on Child of God.

Red Right Hand, is set to be produced by John Wick team Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee alongside Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, with Michelle Lang. Joining the production as executive producers will be Galen Smith and Marc Danon.

No release date has been set for the feature at this time.

'Jurassic World Dominion' Behind the Scenes Featurette Reveals Worlds Colliding

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (516 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore