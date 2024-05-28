The Big Picture Orlando Bloom chooses revenge over forgiveness a new exclusive deleted scenefrom the thriller Red Right Hand.

Bloom's character Cash is forced back into a life of crime when his loved ones get caught in the crosshairs of his past mistakes.

Red Right Hand offers a star-studded cast including Bloom, Andie MacDowell, and Garret Dillahunt in the gritty crime thriller.

Dropping his smooth English accent and leaning fully into a Southern drawl that would make Foghorn Leghorn proud, Orlando Bloom (Gran Turismo) chooses revenge over forgiveness in an exclusive to Collider deleted scene from Red Right Hand. Sitting opposite Garret Dillahunt’s (Raising Hope) Wilder, Bloom’s Cash tosses back a glass of whiskey and puffs on a cigarette while recounting one of the biggest tragedies of his past. Now seeing himself as a reformed man, Cash admits to losing his cool and nearly beating the life out of someone he considered to be a friend after his sister’s death. The teaser gives audiences a better idea of Cash’s background and who he was in the years leading up to the events at the center of the Magnolia Pictures crime thriller.

Living on the straight and narrow, Cash is first introduced to viewers as a caring and dedicated uncle who has been taking care of his niece, Savannah (Chapel Oaks) since her mother passed away. Running from the sins of his past, Cash still lives in Odim County, a small town in Appalachia, where he used to do unthinkable things as a hired member of Big Cat’s (Andie MacDowell) crew of criminals. After someone close to Cash finds himself in the sights of the queenpin, Cash has no choice but to swap his services for the lives of those he loves by doing Big Cat’s dirty work all over again.

Having made us laugh in classic comedies like Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral, it’s always a treat to see MacDowell step into a darker and more sadistic role like she’ll be playing in Red Right Hand. Joining MacDowell, Bloom, Dillahunt, and Oaks to fill out the production’s ensemble cast will be Scott Haze (Jurassic World: Dominion), Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy), Brian Geraghty (1923), and James Lafferty (One Tree Hill).

Who’s Behind ‘Red Right Hand’?

Having previously teamed up with Mel Gibson and Walton Goggins on 2020’s holiday action flick, Fatman, Red Right Hand is the latest star-studded, high-octane feature to come from brotherly directorial duo, Ian and Eshom Nelms. While the creative collaborators have given their all to every piece of work they’ve churned out in the past, they admit that Red Right Hand was a challenge of a new variety. During Collider’s first screening of the movie, Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down with the helmers and chat about the making of the movie where they revealed that not only did mother nature interfere with the process by throwing wild weather patterns their way, but that the Kentucky Derby also played a part in the madness. Luckily, the cast and crew were up for the challenge and cameras managed to capture exactly what was needed to make the project come to life.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive deleted scene from Red Right Hand above and own it on digital, Blu-ray, or DVD today.