There are a lot of action films coming out in the near future that genre fans should get excited about and one of the most intriguing films is Red Right Hand. This gritty action thriller is currently filming under the direction of Ian and Eshom Nelms. The film stars Orlando Bloom, and now we got our first look at the actor who appears to have seen better days.

The new image in question sees Bloom’s character Cash looking pretty intensely at someone outside a car. The two characters seem to be meeting about something and Cash does not look happy. This is a very layered shot as the camera is positioned outside the car peeking in on our characters mid-conversation. It is a very effectively uninviting angle, and you feel like you are somewhere you are not supposed to be. Also, to add to the gruffness of the film, Bloom is sporting some long greasy hair and a rough goatee.

Along with Bloom, Red Right Hand also stars Andie MacDowell, Scott Haze, Garret Dillahunt, Mo McRae, Brian Geraghty, Chapel Oaks, Kenneth Miller, and Nicholas Logan. On top of that, sales company Rocket Science is handling international rights for the film out of the Marche du Film in Cannes this month and the film will be released through Redbox Entertainment in the United States. When talking about their excitement for the film, Rocket Science Managing Director, Thorsten Schumacher, said, “Red Right Hand is a thrilling story with an equally exciting cast. Orlando Bloom is perfect in this high octane tale.”

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang are producing the film. Galen Smith and Marc Danon will serve as executive producers as well. The plot for the film is as followed:

Cash (Bloom) is trying to live an honest and quiet life with his widowed brother-in-law Finney (Haze) and niece, Savannah (Oaks), in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell), who runs the town, forces him back into her services to pay off Finney’s debts, Cash will use any means necessary to protect his town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.

Overall this is sounding like a very compelling and classic type of action crime thriller that genre fans should keep their eye out for. There are a lot of talented people involved in this project who have a ton of action experience. For example, producers Iwanyk and Lee previously worked on the John Wick franchise. Bloom is also the perfect actor to lead this film as he has been a part of some of the most iconic action-heavy franchises like Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. It is going to be exciting to see what the actor does with this darker-sounding material. On top of that, the Nelms Brothers have a lot of experience with the thriller genre as their last film Fatman, which was a twisted take on the Santa Clause mythos, was very well received by audiences when it was released in 2020.

Red Right Hand does not have a release date yet, but since the film is currently in production we should hear more news on that front very soon.

