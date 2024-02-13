The Big Picture We're giving away tickets to the world premiere of Red Right Hand, a gritty drama starring Orlando Bloom, at the Landmark Westwood Theatre on February 2

Join us for the screening and Q&A session with the directors, cast members, and writer. Enter for a chance to win tickets by providing your email address.

Get ready for a thrilling and action-packed experience.

For our next screening event, Collider is excited to be teaming up with Magnolia Pictures to present the world premiere of Red Right Hand, starring Orlando Bloom. We’re thrilled to offer our readers an opportunity to catch this gritty drama on the big screen before its wide release, and directing duo Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms will also be in attendance for a Q&A to follow, as well as cast members Chapel Oaks and Scott Haze, and writer Jonathan Easley. Read on for more details.

Red Right Hand takes viewers to the Appalachian town of Odim County where Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) is queen. Long retired from her services, Cash (Bloom) is attempting to keep his head down and live a straight life while caring for his orphaned niece Savannah (Oaks). Their motto as he teaches her to shoot a rifle: God. Family Survival. It just so happens, however, that when his brother-in-law Finney (Haze) fails to pay his debts owed to Big Cat, Cash is going to have to ask God for forgiveness to ensure the survival of his family. The sadistic kingpin comes collecting, and if Cash ever wants to truly escape her, he’ll have to take drastic measures into his own red hands.

‘Red Right Hand’ Screening Details

To catch the world premiere of this gritty action thriller, join us on Thursday, February 22 at the Landmark Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. Following the movie, we’ll host an exclusive Q&A with the directors, cast members, and writer.

How to Get ‘Red Right Hand’ Tickets

Close

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to February 22, so keep an eye out!

Red Right Hand releases in theaters and on VOD beginning February 23.