The Big Picture Orlando Bloom stars in Red Right Hand as Cash, a man forced into a world of violence to protect his family from a criminal kingpin.

The film includes tense confrontations, a labyrinth of moral dilemmas, and plenty of bloody mayhem.

With a gritty ensemble, Red Right Hand arrives in theaters and on VOD on February 23.

Violence is unavoidable for Orlando Bloom in the upcoming action thriller Red Right Hand. The latest from Fatman helmers Ian and Eshom Nelms puts the Gran Turismo star in the shoes of a man who's drawn back into the orbit of a known criminal kingpin and forced to do her bidding to protect his family. Unsurprisingly, working with such a crooked figure means making some crooked deals and getting your hands dirty when things go south. Collider can share an exclusive clip from the upcoming film showing Bloom caught in that exact scenario and forced to start shooting when the jig is up.

The clip opens with Cash (Bloom) rolling up to attend a meeting in place of Lazarus (James Lafferty) and sell some illegal goods. Their client Dominic (Jeremy Ratchford) is none too pleased with Lazarus's absence, calling out that it seemed surprisingly out of character for "Mr. Funtime" to not orchestrate the deal himself. Despite Cash's assurances, Dominic's eyes drift toward his blood-covered shoes which prove he isn't being truthful, and he's already paid a violent visit to someone ahead of their meeting. Guns are drawn and Cash tries to solve this with words, assuring that nobody has to die as long as they conduct business as usual. Dominic seems to agree at first, until he turns around with his own weapon and starts firing, proving that no matter what Cash does, there will be a lot of blood spilled before he can live a peaceful life again.

Red Right Hand will primarily see Cash square off against Big Cat (Andie MacDowell), the vicious crime lord who will only promise safety for his brother-in-law and niece if he works off his debt to her. He hopes to one day live a quiet life with his remaining family, but that begins to seem impossible as he's constantly coerced into doing more jobs. The limits of Cash's morals will be pushed as he's pulled deeper into this nightmare and shown the horrific acts he's truly capable of. Like the deal gone wrong with Dominic, the only way out for Cash appears to be violence, as he'll need to turn against Big Cat and her goons to truly be free.

'Red Right Hand' Promises Gritty Thrills From 'John Wick,' 'Sicario' Producers

Close

Bloom and MacDowell headline the cast, which also boasts the talents of Garret Dillahunt, Scott Haze, Mo McRae, Brian Geraghty, Chapel Oaks, Kenneth Miller, and Nicholas Logan. On the creative end, the Nelms brothers collaborated with Jonathan Easley in his first-ever writing credit. They're joined by a production team packed with people familiar with gritty and brutal action, including John Wick and Sicario producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Also attached are Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang, who also worked on and appeared in the Nelms' twisted holiday feature Fatman. Galen Smith and Marc Danon were tapped as executive producers.

Red Right Hand arrives in theaters and on VOD courtesy of Magnolia Pictures on February 23. Check out the exclusive clip above.