The Big Picture Orlando Bloom plays Cash, a man forced to protect his family from a local crime lord in Red Right Hand.

The trailer highlights the brutal and bloody journey that Cash embarks on.

Bloom has exciting projects in the pipeline, including Wizards! and The Cut.

Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for the gritty action thriller Red Right Hand today, and it sees Orlando Bloom re-enter the line of fire to protect his loved ones. Following his latest turn in Gran Turismo opposite Archie Madekwe and David Harbour, he trades in his Nissan gear to play Cash, whose quiet life in the Appalachian town of Odim County is disrupted by local crime lord Big Cat (Andie MacDowell). Forced under her thumb once again, he chooses to make a stand for his home and only remaining family.

The trailer highlights the stakes for Cash as he's drawn back into the tyrannical Big Cat's grasp. He's dedicated to caring for his recently orphaned niece Savannah (Chapel Oaks), but the queenpin's presence makes that all the more difficult. Cash and Big Cat have a history thanks to his family, and he'll have to get his hands dirty to guarantee his safety and pay off some debts. As he slips deeper into this nightmarish situation and realizes the lengths he's capable of going to for Savannah, things will only get more brutal and bloody. This story won't shy from dark violence courtesy of Cash, who will blur the line between good and evil in his grueling journey to simply save what he loves.

Red Right Hand is the latest film from brothers Ian and Eshom Nelms, the directorial duo behind 2020's violent and darkly comedic Christmas flick Fatman. Although they typically write the scripts for their own projects, they joined forces with first-time scribe Jonathan Easley this time around. Together, their work promises "the kinds of characters who leave an unforgettable imprint on you" brought to life by a strong cast headlined by a gruff and disheveled Bloom and an intimidating MacDowell alongside Garret Dillahunt, Scott Haze, Mo McRae, Brian Geraghty, Kenneth Miller​, and Nicholas Logan.​​​​​​ Producing the film are John Wick veterans Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee alongside Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek for Traction and Mike Gabrawy from Asbury Park Pictures. Galen Smith and Marc Danon are executive producers.

Orlando Bloom Has Plenty to Look Forward to After 'Red Right Hand'

Image via Red Right Hand Productions

The future looks bright for Bloom after the release of Red Right Hand with no shortage of exciting projects in the pipeline. Back in 2022, he signed on to join Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott in Wizards! for A24 which has been described as an absurd stoner comedy and is likely due for a 2024 release. 2023 also saw Bloom line up the boxing drama The Cut with director Sean Ellis and a series adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's This Must Be the Place at Amazon Studios. It's safe to say that audiences will be seeing much more of the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star over the next few years as each project arrives.

Red Right Hand will be released in theaters and through VOD on February 23. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.