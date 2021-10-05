The latest film from the director of 'Tangerine' and 'The Florida Project' comes to theaters this December.

A24 has released the trailer for Sean Baker’s newest film, Red Rocket. Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3, Jack & Jill) stars as Mikey Saber, a former porn star who comes back to his hometown in Texas that doesn’t welcome his return.

The trailer is a whirlwind of terrible situations for Rex’s Mikey, as he moves back in with his wife (Bree Elrod), has to explain the seventeen-year gap in employment during job interviews, and gets sucker punched outside of a donut shop. However, the film does look to give Rex a fantastic and surprising lead performance. In his review of Red Rocket, Collider’s Rafael Motamayor said Rex “perfectly plays Mikey’s boastful pride for his work and his desire to obtain more glory.”

Red Rocket comes from director and co-writer Baker, along with co-writer Chris Bergoch. In recent years, Baker has become an expert at telling distinctly American stories of people living outside the norms of society. Baker’s breakthrough, 2015’s Tangerine told the story of a transgender sex worker attempting to find her pimp boyfriend who has been cheating on her, all over the course of Christmas Eve. 2017’s The Florida Project followed a six-year-old girl (Brooklynn Prince) living in a motel close to Walt Disney World with her unemployed mother. Red Rocket looks right in line with Baker’s most recent work, showcasing characters who blend comedy and drama as they struggle to get by.

Red Rocket also stars Suzanna Son, Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez, and Judy Hill. Red Rocket comes to theaters on December 3. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Red Rocket below.

The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

