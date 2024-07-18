The Big Picture Dive into the dark world of obsession with Red Rooms, a gripping psychological horror that blurs reality. Watch the new trailer below!

Today, Utopia released the highly anticipated theatrical trailer for Pascal Plante’s multi-award-winning feature Red Rooms ahead of its U.S. theatrical debut. The film will premiere on Friday, September 6 at the IFC Center in New York, with Plante in attendance for the opening weekend, followed by a national rollout. Red Rooms is Plante’s third narrative feature, following Nadia, Butterfly (2020), and Fake Tattoos (2018). The film stars Quebec actors Juliette Gariépy, Laurie Babin, and Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, delivering captivating performances that have been celebrated across the festival circuit.

The movie centers on Kelly-Anne, a young woman who obsessively attends the trial of Ludovic Chevalier, accused of murdering three teenage girls. The film delves into her morbid fascination with the case and her interactions with other courtroom regulars while exploring the psychological toll it takes on her. As the trial progresses, Kelly-Anne's obsession deepens, blurring the lines between her reality and fixation.

The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and has since featured at numerous prestigious festivals, including Fantasia International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival. It has won multiple awards, including sweeping the 2023 Fantasia Cheval Noir Competition and earning accolades for Best Performance (Juliette Gariépy), Best Screenplay, Best Film, and Best Motion Picture Score. Red Rooms was also nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards and 13 Irises, with Gariépy and Babin receiving top honors.

Is 'Red Rooms' Worth Seeing?

Critics have lauded Red Rooms since its premiere. Deadline called it “a disturbingly brilliant psychological horror,” predicting a cult status, while Little White Lies praised it as “a striking and austere examination of the true-crime industrial complex.” Screen International highlighted its blend of courtroom drama and psychological horror. Mashable also praised the film at the Fantasia International Film Festival, noting that it “out-Finchers Fincher.” Collider praised it as “one of the most disturbing psychological horror stories in cinema,” commending its unexpected depth and intensity:

"It’s rare to feel the tension built inside a theater to the point where everyone is holding their breath, but Red Room is a unique movie that defies expectations and keeps pulling the audience deeper into the dark abysm of human nature."

As Red Rooms prepares for its U.S. theatrical release, it promises to continue captivating and unsettling audiences, standing as a profound commentary on modern society's darkest fascinations. Red Rooms opens in theaters on September 1. Check out the trailer above and the new poster below.