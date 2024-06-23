The Big Picture Red Rose, produced by the same team as Sex Education, delves into the dark side of being a teenager in the digital age.

The app, Red Rose, turns everyday devices into instruments of horror, manipulating users with terrifying intent.

The series showcases the horrifying possibilities of technology in the digital era, highlighting the dangers of unregulated technology.

It’s been almost a year since Sex Education, the British coming-of-age drama created by Laurie Nunn, released its fourth and final season. Throughout the show’s run, the series became popular among fans for taking an unflinching look at topics as awkward as teenage masturbation to subjects as dark as sexual assault. Featuring an inclusive cast of diverse characters, Sex Education’s best episodes depict the unspoken reality behind being a modern teenager — but it isn't the only one. Produced by the same team behind Sex Education, Eleven Productions, Red Rose acts as the Netflix hit’s dark sister show. But instead of teaching adolescents to learn and grow, Red Rose reveals the horrifying realities of being a teenager in the digital age.

Set near the city of Manchester in England, the miniseries follows a friend group of recent high school graduates the summer before they go to college. Like the characters in Sex Education, these friends are attempting to navigate relationships and responsibilities as they’re just beginning to understand their place in the world. However, their journeys of discovery are interrupted when one of their friends, Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth), downloads an app called Red Rose. Far from the romantic interface that the name suggests, the app soon takes over and eventually takes Rochelle’s life, leaving her friends scrambling for answers. Yet, in a departure from Sex Education’s more hopeful, upbeat tone, this search soon leads the group further into the dark side of being online than any of them ever thought they would go.

What Is 'Red Rose' About?

The Red Rose app begins as a random text message sent to potential users from a phone number similar to one in their contacts, resembling the average piece of scam spam with a suspicious download link attached. The unlucky characters who click the link soon find their lives controlled by the program's insidious functions. At first, Red Rose flatters its victims, reflecting their own improved likeness back at them with beautiful filters and even delivering an expensive dress to Rochelle when she can't afford one to go to a party with her classmates. However, it doesn't take long for the app to abuse its user's newfound trust in the system. When Rochelle reveals how much she misses her recently deceased mother on the app, Red Rose haunts her with edited clips and images of her mother's face, demonstrating how everyday devices are turned into instruments of horror.

The app terrorizes Rochelle with her mother's voice when she visits her grave. When her body is eventually found dead in her bathtub, the app uses Rochelle's voice to blame her best friend, Wren (Amelia Clarkson) for her death. Red Rose's influence over both young women's lives is depicted as nearly total, as the app hijacks their phones' camera and microphone functions to eavesdrop on their conversations, record incriminating footage that can be used to isolate them from their friends, and even hijacking the electrical systems and security cameras inside multiple houses. With each appropriation of basic technology to serve the app's disturbing ends, Red Rose demonstrates the capacity for basic software to be manipulated with unsettling intent.

‘Red Rose’ Depicts the Horrifying Possibilities of Technology in the Digital Era

As Wren and her friends continue investigating the circumstances of Rochelle's death, the severity of Red Rose's use of digital space for their torment only worsens. The administrators behind the app hack into the laptop of Wren's stepfather, Simon (Rob Hallett), and plant files of child abuse in order to blackmail him into killing his adopted daughter. When Wren's friends manage to save her, Red Rose again uses the tracking features of their phones to find them and hospitalize Ashley (Natalie Blair). Finally, when the group's resident hacker, Jaya (Ashna Rabheru), manages to access the website behind the app, she discovers that a phantom collective of highly skilled computer coders has been using its hijacking functions to spy on the friend group and lure them into sadistic traps.

The leader of Red Rose, the Gardener, hides behind an alias like a classic supervillain and uses technology to achieve an almost omnipotent grip over the main characters' lives. Even with this, Red Rose's greatest accomplishment is how it maintains a grounded narrative. While other shows depicting the potential dangers of modern technology, such as Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, use speculative concepts to underscore the horrifying misuses of advancements in alternative fictional settings, the power of Red Rose's antagonists never veers into sci-fi. The app's ability to torture its users is derived from basic, accessible devices and skills related to recognizable pieces of software, daring viewers to imagine how vulnerable the world really is as a result of its reliance on technology.

‘Red Rose’ Represents the Social Terror of Being a Modern Teenager

As a result of how Red Rose's villains take advantage of technology's capacity for harm, the series also delves into how the dangers of unregulated technology negatively impact the experience of being a modern teenager. When Red Rose isn't outright torturing its victims with deceased voices from the past, the app uses the contemporary effects of social media to turn Wren and Roch into social pariahs. The app accesses their online profiles to post insensitive materials that turn their entire hometown against them just before attacking the characters personally.

The series portrays an underrepresented instance of relatable fear for members of the LGBTQ+ community when Ellis Howard, who plays Roch and Wren's friend Anthony, finds himself attempting to navigate the anxious headspace of a gay dating app. The Gardener's interference in the software causes Anthony to see a potential match coming towards his home at full speed. Anthony is lured to an isolated location where Howard's performance captures the character's dueling desire and sudden onset of terror perfectly. Yet, the Gardener's hijacking of what should have been a safe queer space pales in comparison to what the friend group learns about Red Rose's true founder, Adam Taylor (Charlie Hiscock). If you want to find out more, you're just going to have to watch this terrifying series!

Red Rose's refusal to completely destroy the villainous presence on its twisted internet connects to the ongoing struggle against online abuse in the world today. By showcasing the capability for average devices to be quickly flipped into tools of cruelty and further representing the toll rogue technology takes on teenage relationships, Red Rose tells an important story about how the same devices that connect humanity can also destroy it within everyday users' lives. The series gives voice to the dark side of living in modern times while also reaffirming the core friendship of its main characters, making it perfect for those who love their teenage drama dripping with blood and terror.

Red Rose is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

