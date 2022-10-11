Sharpen your swords and whip out your comic book collection, because Millenium Media has just released its first look image at the newest adaptation of Red Sonja. The new image, released today, gives us our first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular warrior. Principal photography for the film is currently underway in Bulgaria, and additional shoots will take place in Greece. No release date has yet been set for the exciting new comic book film.

The upcoming Red Sonja film is based on the comic book character of the same name, originally developed for Marvel in 1973. Red Sonja is one of the most iconic comic book superheroines of the 1970s and 1980s, originally created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

In the comics, Red Sonja is a powerful warrior who is able to wield a sword and battle even the fiercest opponent. She was famously portrayed by Brigitte Nielsen in the 1985 movie Red Sonja. Nielsen's portrayal of the warrior character quickly became a classic of 1980s camp excellence, showcasing Nielsen's talent for action. The film also featured an appearance from maybe the most iconic muscleman of the 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new image, released today, gives us a first look at the new Red Sonja, played by Lutz. The image shows Lutz's Sonja in profile, wearing full body armor and resting her sword over her shoulder. She is cast against a fiery red background, and perhaps the most notable difference between Lutz's Sonja and Nielsen's (at least as far as we can tell from the first image) is the change in the style of armor. Whereas Nielsen's Red Sonja wore, well, next to nothing, Lutz's Sonja has her shoulders and wrists covered in metal armor. However, there is still the signature, well, lack of coverage.

In addition to Lutz, the new film will also feature Wallis Day as Annisia and Robert Sheehan as Draygan. The film was written by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo, who serves as a writer on the upcoming animated Netflix series Tomb Raider. This new version of the film is being directed by M.J. Bassett.

No release date for the new film has yet been released. Production for Red Sonja is currently underway in Europe. However, you can make the wait a bit easier by checking out the new first-look image below. Or, you can take a trip down memory lane by watching the trailer for the unforgettable 1985 Red Sonja below.