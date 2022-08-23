Exciting news has been announced by Millennium Media that filming has finally begun on a brand new Red Sonja adaptation. This will be the first live-action appearance of the popular sword and sorcery comic book character since the 1985 film starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. This new version comes from director M.J. Bassett and stars Matilda Lutz as the title character.

The character of Red Sonja was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith in 1973 for Marvel’s Conan the Barbarian comic series, based on a character created by original 'Conan' writer Robert E. Howard. She would later get her own series in 1975. The character was owned by Marvel until 2005 when Dynamite Comics began printing Red Sonja comics to this day.

The character of Red Sonja is often known to comics fans for her signature outfit and her skills as a warrior that rival even the likes of Conan the Barbarian. The plot of this new film adaptation has yet to be announced, but fans can still wager a guess. Red Sonja is often depicted as being on a quest to avenge the murder of her family and rid her home kingdom of evil.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Red Sonja' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Limited Edition Steelbook Release

Lutz will be taking over the role as Hannah John Kamen, the original star, had to step away from the project. Lutz is an Italian actress known for her roles in films like Revenge, Rings, and Medici. Also starring in the film are Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan. Day is best known for staring in Batwoman and will be joining the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Sex/Life. Sheehan is best known for his fan-favorite roles on The Umbrella Academy and Misfits. The supporting cast includes Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El Feitury, and Katrina Durden.

The film’s script has been written by Joey Soloway, who create the award-winning series Transparent, and Tasha Huo, who is serving as a writer on Netflix’s upcoming Tomb Raider animated series. Bassett, who is directing the film, has previously directed another sword and sorcery film, Solomon Kane. She has also directed episodes of acclaimed series like Power, Ash Vs Evil Dead, and Altered Carbon. About making the film, Bassett commented:

“I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager - she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming Red Sonja adaptation. Until then, watch the trailer for the 1985 movie below: