Only last month, we heard amazing news about the long-awaited Red Sonja reboot scheduled to debut later this year in the U.K. and now there’s an even better update. On Wednesday, March 26, ComicBook reported that the upcoming pic had just received its official MPA rating, confirming that it will truly be out on screens soon. Red Sonja (2025) is rated R for “strong/bloody violence,” with the site naming Samuel Goldwyn Films, LLC as its U.S. distributor, a new development for the film.

While fans in the U.K. can expect a 2025 release for the movie, plans for a U.S. launch are yet to be announced.

