A second Red Sonja film has been in the works for nearly two decades, with different writers, directors, and financiers signing on and then eventually leaving. After such a long wait for it to move forward, Deadline finally has good news, as the reboot is scheduled for a release later this year in the U.K.

While a release date has yet to be revealed, the publication confirms that Signature Entertainment has picked up the U.K. and Irish rights to the Red Sonja remake from Millennium Media, which had previously sold the movie in multiple international markets. The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s Acquisitions Manager Begüm Kayacan Parodi and Millennium Media’s President of International Sales and Distribution J.J. Nugent. Parodi said of the partnership:

“Red Sonja epitomizes the kind of film we’re looking for at Signature – an epic story in a fantasy-laden world with a strong commercial feel to its execution, which made it immediately appealing to us. We’re looking forward to introducing U.K. and Irish audiences to Matilda Lutz’s sword-swinging huntress later this year.”

Similarly, Nugent couldn’t hide his delight at the collaboration and, at the same time, anticipated the action fantasy film being introduced to a new fanbase:

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Signature Entertainment to bring Red Sonja to audiences in the UK. This franchise has a passionate global fanbase, and we can’t wait to deliver a film that honors its legacy while introducing the iconic characters to a new generation.”

The ‘Red Sonja’ Reboot Is Packed With the Best Creatives