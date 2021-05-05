The Red Sonja film reboot, which has been long in the works at Millennium Films, has just announced which actress will be playing its fiery, sword-wielding heroine, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hannah John-Kamen, best known for her roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Brave New World and Killjoys, has been cast as the titular superheroine with a penchant for chainmail armor.

The project has been gestating for quite some time, although it was announced in June 2019 that director Joey Soloway would be replacing Bryan Singer behind the camera, as well as penning the script. Earlier this year, Tasha Huo, the showrunner and executive producer behind the Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix and Legendary, was confirmed to be co-writing the script with Soloway.

“Hannah is a very talented actress who we’ve been following for years and she IS Red Sonja,” said Soloway in a statement. “Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.”

Jeffrey Greenstein, President of Millennium Media continued, "Hannah’s talent and take for Red Sonja, combined with Joey's vision for the film is the perfect pairing to bring this reboot to life."

Prior to John-Kamen's casting, several other names were floated for the role of the iconic heroine, including Megan Fox and Amber Heard. John-Kamen has a lengthy genre resume, having also starred in Game of Thrones and Ready Player One, and has been cast as Jill Valentine in the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City directed by Johannes Roberts.

Red Sonja is based on the sword and sorcery comic book of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment. The heroine was first created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. Mark Canton (300, Power) and Courtney Solomon (After) produce alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films and Andrea Sperling on behalf of Topple. For Millennium, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Younger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta and Tanner Mobley will produce. Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short executive produce for Millennium, alongside Dorothy Canton and Luke Lieberman.

Currently, the Red Sonja reboot has no release date attached.

