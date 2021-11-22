Taylor Swift’s latest release, Red (Taylor’s Version), has taken the Internet by storm, smashing Spotify records and reviving decade-old conversations about the singer’s love life. The re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album is a whopping 30 tracks of genre-bending tunes with subject matter ranging from love at first sight to the devastation of heartbreak.

If you’re one of the many Swifties who can’t get enough of the new Red, here are 28 films to watch after listening to each of the 28 original songs.

"State of Grace" - Sing Street

The album opener was Taylor’s first foray into stadium rock, a huge sound worthy of U2. So what could match the mood better than Sing Street, a sweet musical about a group of young, aspiring rockers in 1980s Ireland? (Bonus for a Swift-worthy romance.)

Lyric Match: "This is the golden age of something good and right and real."

"Red" - Endings, Beginnings

Daphne (Shailene Woodley) finds herself in an intense love triangle when she begins dating stable, reliable Jack (Jamie Dornan), but can’t resist her attraction to his volatile best friend Frank (Sebastian Stan). What follows is a tempestuous, burning red love affair.

Lyric Match: "Faster than the wind, passionate as sin, ending so suddenly."

"Treacherous" - Brokeback Mountain

The years-long romance between Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal, who just so happens to be catching heat as Red’s embattled alleged muse, but we couldn't resist including this film) threatens to upend both of their lives, and yet they find it impossible to resist each other's orbits in this Ang Lee masterpiece. As smart as it might be to walk away, they just can’t quit each other.

Lyric Match: "Your name has echoed through my mind and I just think you should, think you should know/That nothing safe is worth the drive."

"I Knew You Were Trouble." - After

The quintessential bad boy track deserves this generation’s quintessential bad boy: Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Tessa (Josephine Langford) can’t say she didn’t know exactly what she was getting into with this dark romance. To make this match even more perfect, Hardin’s character is based on Harry Styles (After began as fanfiction about the former 1D member), rumored to be a possible inspiration for the song.

Lyric Match: "I knew you were trouble when you walked in, so shame on me."

"All Too Well" - Autumn in New York

If you’re yearning for more after Taylor’s All Too Well short film, try Autumn in New York starring Richard Gere and Winona Ryder. This tearjerker serves up a different kind of heartbreak than the song, but there are a lot of similarities: a significant age gap romance where the older male love interest doesn’t always treat his lady the way she deserves. Plus, autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place in a New York setting!

Lyric Match: "It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well."

"22" - Sixteen Candles

There aren’t many movies about turning 22 years old -- instead, try one of the most classic birthday rom-coms of all time. Molly Ringwald stars as a desolate teenager forgotten by family on her birthday -- but the day finishes off a lot better than it starts. We’re pretty sure Taylor would approve!

Lyric Match: "We’re happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time/It’s miserable and magical."

"I Almost Do" - Sylvie’s Love

"I Almost Do" is about longing for an ex who you would take back in a heartbeat -- kind of like what Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) experience after their five-year separation, when Robert leaves for Paris to play music and Sylvie stays behind to begin her television career. (Luckily, these two have a chance at a reunion, rather than remaining an "almost.")

Lyric Match: "I bet you're sittin' in your chair by the window looking out at the city/and I bet sometimes you wonder 'bout me."

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" - John Tucker Must Die

The poppy first single from Red is an exuberant kiss-off to a sub-par ex. John Tucker Must Die is similar in tone if not in content, a track the leading ladies would definitely blast as they plot their revenge.

Lyric Match: "I say, 'I hate you,' we break up, you call me, I love you.”

"Stay Stay Stay" - To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

"Stay Stay Stay" was always a bit incongruous amidst Red’s tracklist, but it recalls the playful innocence of a teen rom-com. To All The Boys I've Loved Before is one of the best of the genre, and c’mon, can’t you see Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) jokingly donning his lacrosse helmet during a fight with Lara Jean (Lana Condor)?

Lyric Match: "You took the time to memorize me/My fears, my hopes, and dreams/I just like hanging out with you, all the time."

"The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody)" - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind is a cult classic about a relationship being erased from memory. As Joel (Jim Carrey) begins to forget Clementine (Kate Winslet), he has one last desperate chance to preserve what they had, unaware of all that went wrong the first time.

Lyric Match: "And right before your eyes/I'm breaking, no past no reasons why/Just you and me."

"Holy Ground" - The Sun Is Also A Star

Much like the lovebirds in "Holy Ground," Daniel (Charles Melton) and Natasha (Yara Shahidi) from The Sun Is Also A Star experience an immediate, lightning-strike connection on the streets of New York.

Lyric Match: "Back to a first-glance feeling on New York time/Back when you fit in my poems like a perfect rhyme."

"Sad Beautiful Tragic" - An Education

In keeping with Red (Taylor’s Version)’s examination of age gap or power differential romances, An Education is a sad, beautiful, tragic story about a young woman (Carey Mulligan) drawn off her path by a charming and manipulative older man (Peter Sarsgaard).

Lyric Match: "Good girls, hopeful they’ll be, and long they will wait."

"The Lucky One" - Beyond the Lights

For another story about the disenchanting nature of fame, try Beyond the Lights, a romance about a pop star (Gugu-Mbatha Raw) whose rise to stardom nearly costs her life before finding love with an ordinary policeman (Nate Parker) causes her to reevaluate her career.

Lyric Match: "And they tell you that you're lucky but you're so confused/'Cause you don't feel pretty, you just feel used."

"Everything Has Changed (Ft. Ed Sheeran)" - Serendipity

Serendipity is all about a chance encounter that changes the course of two peoples’ lives forever -- even if it takes a while for them to find their way back to each other.

Lyric Match: "All I know is a simple name, and everything has changed."

"Starlight" - The Notebook

"Starlight" was inspired by a photo of Ethel and Bobby Kennedy circa 1945. To keep with that theme, watch one of the most iconic romances of all time, also set in the '40s starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Lyric Match: "We were seventeen and crazy running wild, wild."

"Begin Again" - Begin Again

Sure, it’s a bit of a cheat, but it works: Gretta (Keira Knightley) has just ended a relationship with her rock star boyfriend, and is left to pick up the pieces. She may do so more through music than a new romance, but it’s all about finding her own voice again (a very Taylor thing to do!)

Lyric Match: "And for the first time, what’s past is past."

"The Moment I Knew" - High Fidelity

When it comes to pinpointing the moment things went wrong in a relationship, Rob (John Cusack) becomes an expert at it as he revisits his "Top 5" past failed romances.

Lyric Match: "As I'm looking around the room/But there was one thing missing/And that was the moment I knew."

"Come Back... Be Here" - Like Crazy

For a long-distance romance that will break your heart, Like Crazy is just the ticket. Anna (Felicity Jones) and Jacob (Anton Yelchin) struggle to keep their love alive while living "worlds away" from each other in London and Los Angeles.

Lyric Match: "And this is when the feeling sinks in/I don't wanna miss you like this."

"Girl at Home" - The Other Woman

Unfortunately, none of the ladies in The Other Woman knew that their man (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had a "Girl at Home." But they do manage to band together in a girl-power revenge plot that would make Taylor proud.

Lyric Match: "I don't even know her, but I feel a responsibility to do what's upstanding and right/It's kinda like a code, yeah."

"Ronan" - Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

"Ronan" is possibly the most heart-wrenching song in Taylor’s catalog, based on Maya Thompson’s blog about her son who died of neuroblastoma in 2011. Nothing can compare to the touching true story behind the song, but if you’re looking for something similar, try Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Lyric Match: "Come on baby with me, we're gonna fly away from here/Out of this curtained room in this hospital grey, we'll just disappear."

