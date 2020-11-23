Amazon Studios have released the trailer for Steve McQueen’s film Red, White and Blue. The third of five in McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, the movie follows the true story of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), a forensic scientist who resolves to become a part of the police force to change racist attitudes from within only to become despised despite his exemplary work.

I’m kind of amazed at the ambition of the Small Axe series and I can’t help but wonder if COVID-19 hadn’t hit if Amazon would have gone the extra mile and tried to give these five movies theatrical releases and made them an event. For those unfamiliar with the series, it is “comprised of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London's West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. The title is derived from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.” The first film, Mangrove, is currently streaming and the next film, Lovers Rock, arrives on Friday.

Check out the Red, White and Blue trailer below. The film arrives on Prime Video on December 4th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Red, White and Blue:

Red, White and Blue tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer; an ambition borne from the naïve hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. First, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, never mind the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia) star with talented newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye. Red, White and Blue was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.

