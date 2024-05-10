The Big Picture A Red, White & Royal Blue sequel was announced by the cast and filmmakers.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise their roles in the sequel.

The original screenplay co-writers, Matthew López and Casey McQuiston, will return to write the sequel screenplay.

Fans loved seeing the fictional First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry fall in love in Red, White & Royal Blue. Now, we will see them in a new setting after a sequel was announced last night in Culver City, California, according to Variety. The cast and filmmakers gathered for a special screening of the movie and announced that Amazon MGM Studios has ordered a sequel. Both Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will return to reprise their respective roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz. On top of that good news, one of the original screenplay co-writers, Matthew López (who also directed the first film) as well as Casey McQuiston, who wrote the novel the movie was based on, will return to write the screenplay for the sequel.

At the panel post-screening, the question of a sequel was posed to Lopez, and without missing a beat, he said "Yes, there's going to be a sequel." The response caused an audience uproar of screams and standing applause as the teaser poster that was later posted to X, appeared behind the cast and filmmakers.

McQuiston teased to Out Magazine last November that something may be in the works, saying, of course, they would love to do a sequel, but “I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that — at this point.” Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are producing the sequel, along with Michael McGrath and López. McQuiston will also executive produce.

What Is 'Red, White & Royal Blue' About?

The two main cast as well as McQuiston and López returning to work on this sequel bodes well for one that fans will want to watch. The movie was adapted from the 2019 bestseller of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The original film follows Alex and Prince Henry who are forced to become friends after an unfortunate international incident involving some cake. Throughout the film, Alex and Henry not only actually become friends but fall in love. This all happens under the backdrop of Alex's mother's re-election campaign for the White House. They must keep their relationship a secret from everyone, including Henry's grandfather, King James III, played by Stephen Fry, and Alex's mother, President Ellen Claremont, played by Uma Thurman.

The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 and was an instant success, going on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 movie list. Right now there are no plot details for the sequel, just the teaser poster, which is a playful nod to the plot's inciting incident. There has also been no indication which other supporting characters, if any, will return for the sequel, such as Thurman or Fry. There's also no timeline right now for when filming will begin.

