The Big Picture Nicholas Galitzine is excited for the Red White & Royal Blue sequel and believes in the growth of his character, Prince Henry.

The sequel will feature a new storyline written by Casey McQuiston and Matthew López, promising more challenges and conflict.

Galitzine's commitment to the role of Prince Henry indicates a promising future for the character and the upcoming film.

It’s official: Red White & Royal Blue is getting a sequel. This anticipated announcement was made about three weeks ago after a special screening of the film in Culver City — and no one seems more thrilled about it than original Red White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine, who will be returning alongside his co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez to reprise his role in the film.

While the first Red White & Royal Blue was based on author Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel of the same name, its follow-up will likely feature Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Alex Claremont-Diaz and Galitzine’s Prince Henry in an entirely new, never-read-before storyline. Casey McQuiston and Matthew Lòpez, who will be returning to the universe after directing the first film, are both confirmed to write the sequel’s script. “I can’t wait to see what Casey and Matthew both come up with,” Galitzine told TV Line in a recent interview, adding that “with any character, you want to see a semblance of growth, really.”

There’s no doubt that the character of Prince Henry underwent a good deal of personal growth in the original Red White & Royal Blue. But Galitzine seems to think the character is ready to face off against even more challenges in its sequel — and that this belief is part of the reason he still feels passionate about the role. “We have to find these characters at a different point in their lives and mature, but there always has to be a really interesting point of conflict,” the actor explained. “I think that’s something I look for in every one of my characters. So we wait and see what they [the writers] come up with.”

Where Else Has Nicholas Galitzine Appeared?

Image via MGM Studios

There’s no doubt about it: Galitzine is a star on the rise. After appearances in the critical smash Bottoms and in the recent record-setting romantic comedy The Idea of You, Galitzine is additionally slated to tackle the role of ‘He-Man’ in the infamously delayed Masters of the Universe film, which will be released by Amazon MGM in June 2026. While each of these films mark a prominent step forward in Galitzine’s career, one could argue that the English actor’s first breakthrough was indeed that of Prince Henry.

Any plot details for the Red White & Royal Blue sequel are being kept firmly under wraps, as are any confirmations of its cast outside of Galitzine and Perez. But fans of the first movie likely have cause to be optimistic about where this film will take its characters — especially when one of the main actors seems more committed to the role than ever.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Red White & Royal Blue 2 and other romantic comedy sequels.

