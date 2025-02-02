While fans wait for plot details, maybe even a first look at the upcoming sequel to the Prime Video romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, we're getting a small update from one of the cast members, confirming their involvement. The 2023 rom-com, based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, remains Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% Critic's Score and a well-loved 92% audience score. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez starred as Prince Henry, a British prince, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the President's son. Joined by them is Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston.

Collider's Christina Radish recently sat down with Shahi for the Sterling K. Brown-led political drama Paradise. Radish asked about Shahi's potential involvement in the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. She confirms, "Yes, I actually am returning for the sequel. Zahra is back." Zahra is the Deputy Chief of Staff for President Ellen Claremont, played by Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction). A fan-favorite clip that circulates on social media is the scene in a hotel room where Zahra finds Alex and Henry after a tryst when Galitzine's Henry is hiding in a closet. The movie ranks as one of the best LGBTQ+ movies on Prime Video. No major details for the sequel have been released other than that the film is happening, and that many of the same cast and crew returning.

Sarah Shahi Did Not Expect the Success of 'Red, White & Royal Blue'