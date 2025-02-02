While fans wait for plot details, maybe even a first look at the upcoming sequel to the Prime Video romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, we're getting a small update from one of the cast members, confirming their involvement. The 2023 rom-com, based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, remains Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% Critic's Score and a well-loved 92% audience score. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez starred as Prince Henry, a British prince, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the President's son. Joined by them is Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston.
Collider's Christina Radish recently sat down with Shahi for the Sterling K. Brown-led political drama Paradise. Radish asked about Shahi's potential involvement in the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. She confirms, "Yes, I actually am returning for the sequel. Zahra is back." Zahra is the Deputy Chief of Staff for President Ellen Claremont, played by Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction). A fan-favorite clip that circulates on social media is the scene in a hotel room where Zahra finds Alex and Henry after a tryst when Galitzine's Henry is hiding in a closet. The movie ranks as one of the best LGBTQ+ movies on Prime Video. No major details for the sequel have been released other than that the film is happening, and that many of the same cast and crew returning.