Red, White & Royal Blue fans rejoice, we finally have a sequel update! The Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez-led feature stirred many hearts with the first installment based on Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name and is among the best LGBTQ movie in recent times. After the success of the original feature, a sequel was announced in May, earlier this year. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke shared her excitement about the sequel.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, who falls in love with Prince Henry, a British prince, as the two try to navigate their feelings for each other while also going through the pressure of having a high-profile lifestyle. The feature was well-loved by fans of the book, critics as well as the casual viewer and has bagged a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Television Movie category. “We’re really excited,” said Salke, adding

“We are into the second movie and can’t wait. The creative is awesome, and we’re so proud of the first film and getting the nomination. This morning, I was texting with [producers] Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Matt López, who are all just so proud. And we obviously love the movie, so we’re committed to the follow-up and can’t wait to get it out there in the world.”

Amazon Is Planning More Rom-Coms

The success of rom-coms such as Red, White & Royal Blue and Anne Hathway and Galitzine-led The Idea of You, has opened new avenues for the genre at the studio, “You look at the viewership performance of “The Idea of You” for us and Anne Hathaway, and this film, and it’s clear that audiences are really hungry for romantic comedy and really well-done romantic comedy,” Salke explains. Further elaborating on fans’ appetite for the genre, she divulged, that fans are not looking for "the lowest common denominator. And I think we’re just so proud of both of these movies, because we feel like the quality of them stands for itself and that’s what creates the word of mouth and the kind of cultural moment around them.” Which has proven to be a successful strategy for the studio, “so I think you’ll see more,” Salke added.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available on Amazon Prime. Currently, no release date has been announced for the sequel. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.