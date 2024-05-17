The Big Picture Red, White & Royal Blue avoids queer stereotypes, creating a joyful and warm experience for fans of the genre.

Sequels to LGBTQIA+ movies are rare, but the announcement of a Red, White & Royal Blue follow-up breaks that cycle.

The upcoming sequel could explore a royal wedding, adding another fantastic twist to the rom-com trope fans love.

Red, White & Royal Blue proved that certain tropes never go out of style, especially when they're dressed up with an exciting, much-needed twist. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the queer rom-com follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of President June Claremont-Diaz (Uma Thurman), and his unlikely romance with England's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Like the novel that inspired it, the film was a massive hit when it debuted on Prime Video. Largely well received by fans of the book and general audiences alike, the sequel announcement was met with both joy and surprise. Though it was an unexpected move, the reveal that a sequel was in the works not only makes good business sense, but it's also a wonderful creative move as well. Red, White & Royal Blue played an important part in undoing certain queer stereotypes that tend to plague LGBTQIA+ movies. The success of the first film and the announcement of a second also ends an age-old fate for queer cinema. And, with so many story possibilities, this follow-up could prove to be the film for which fans of the novel and movie have been waiting.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' Avoids Many Frustrating Stereotypes

The success of Red, White & Royal Blue is due to a wide array of story-telling elements. But one of its most impressive feats is how it avoids the many stereotypes that plague queer films. While movies such as Brokeback Mountain and All Us Strangers are massive accomplishments in their own right, many queer movies tend to linger on the side of tragedy and sadness. Red, White & Royal Blue did not follow the model established in preceding projects at all. While plenty of drama and prejudice are rightfully addressed, the emotional events only serve to strengthen Henry and Alex as individuals and as a couple. The film, otherwise, spends its time breathing new life into rom-com tropes, such as "opposites attract" and "royal romance." In doing so, the film creates a joyful, warm experience.

Red, White & Royal Blue also avoided more modern gay stereotyping. Where queer pictures of the past built most of their tension on sexual relationships and partying. Red, White & Royal Blue continues the work that began with films such as Fire Island. Sure, there was plenty of partying and sexual escapades in that film, but it took a far more nuanced and realistic approach given its setting, characters, and Jane Austen basis. The film used the parties of the New York-based island to create intriguing dynamics that were aesthetically fun while seeing its characters go through romantic drama and relationship tensions. Opportunities for comedy helped keep the joyful balance without dipping too far into age-old, harmful stereotypes. Many queer people were able to relate to one character or another thanks to the execution and it's a tradition continued in Red, White & Royal Blue.

While there is still plenty of sensuality throughout Prime Video's star-crossed lover spin, the film treats its intimate scenes with a sense of beauty, romance, and even comedy that is all too rare. Parties in the film are used to further the romance and express intimate character moments, such as Henry and Alex's New Year's Eve kiss. These storytelling elements aren't the only frustrating clichés that the film avoids. With the announcement of a follow-up, it has also steered clear of the "one and done" execution that has fated so many great gay movies.

Queer Romance Movies Rarely Get Sequels

Be it lack of box office success, logistics, or lackluster execution, sequels to LGBTQIA+ movies are a rare commodity. Despite being a mega-hit with audiences and critics, a sequel to 2018's Call Me by Your Name has been in limbo since the original picture was released. Love, Simon, another hit for the genre and one within the same vein as Red, White & Royal Blue, received a short-lived streaming series follow-up, Love, Victor, that never reached its full potential despite its merits. Happiest Season, a Hallmark-esque holiday film released on Hulu in 2020, ranks as one of streaming's best seasonal films. Directed by Clea DuVall, the film features an all-star cast playing a wide range of characters, from Kristen Stewart's endearing Abby to Audrey Plaza's comically wry Riley. Despite the film being a prime candidate for a follow-up in the vein of Netflix's A Christmas Prince, or The Princess Switch (both holiday movies that have become trilogies, despite their more muddled reception), and DuVall's vocal eagerness to make a sequel, it has yet to materialize four years on.

Though follow-ups to the aforementioned rom-coms would surely be met with excitement from the viewers who found their warm and sweet romances delightful, the return of Red, White & Blue's original stars, and writer/director, Matthew Lopez, has already broken the cycle that has plagued its predecessors. While Hollywood tradition is to follow up a successful film like Red, White & Blue with a sequel, the upcoming romance is not done breaking the mold quite yet, thanks to the return of the story's original creator.

What Could the 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel Look Like?

One of the most exciting announcements to come along with the sequel's reveal is that Casey McQuiston, author of the original novel, will co-write the script. It is a special treat for both fans of the first film and its basic material, as the author has no plans to pen a second novel, according to Entertainment Weekly. A sequel has been on fans' minds since the book was first released in 2019, per EW, thus McQuiston's involvement was met with overwhelming excitement.

The first film did indeed give Alex and Henry a happy ending, but that conclusion also allows for endless possibilities. Variety speculated that the second picture could be a royal wedding, a theory that star Nicholas Galitzine added to when he referred to Uma Thurman as his mother-in-law at the 2024 Met Gala. A royal wedding would be another fantastic twist on a rom-com trope, but plot details are currently tightly guarded. For now, audiences will have to wait for more details to emerge. The announcement of a Red, White & Blue sequel was a delightful surprise for both readers and audiences. Such an event would be a fun twist on the first film's plot. While there is plenty of disparity within Henry's judgemental family, a lot of the tension rides on President Clarmont-Diaz's upcoming re-election. A union of the first son and the prince could take the action "across the pond" and explore the dynamics within the palace, and how such a wedding would work with the public duty the lovers have respectively.

The first film broke ground with the way it shed stereotypes. The mere announcement of a second film is a victory for queer cinema, and, from a creative standpoint, there are countless routes the story could take.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

