The Big Picture Adapting a best-selling novel to film or television requires careful attention to detail, especially when it comes to satisfying the loyal fanbase.

The chemistry between Alex and Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue was crucial for the success of the movie, and finding the right actors was a make-or-break decision.

Red, White & Royal Blue focuses on the evolving relationship between Alex and Henry, exploring their personal lives, vulnerabilities, and increasing love for each other.

Adapting a best-selling novel to film or television is a delicate task. While you can be sure there will be a huge audience for it when it finally comes out, the loyal fanbase is also bound to scrutinize every decision that a studio makes with their baby. Red, White & Royal Blue director and screenwriter Matthew Lopez (The Newsroom) is fully aware of that, which is why he revealed to Collider's Christina Radish that he knew there was one element he had to absolutely get right or there would be no movie.

The enemies-to-lovers story centers around fictional Prince Henry of Wales (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who is the son of the President of the United States. Their evolving relationship brings with it several obvious diplomatic issues, but their chemistry is a force to be reckoned with. During the interview, Lopez underscored how Alex and Henry’s chemistry came first and foremost during pre-production. It had to be undeniable, otherwise they couldn't move forward:

"I knew there was a chance that it would fall apart. One of the things I said, and I don’t think it was controversial, was that, if we can’t find the right actors, there’s no movie. I didn’t want to make this movie with the almost right actors. So, when I got the two of them on Zoom together and they had instant chemistry and they liked each other straight away, I knew that I was gonna be busy for the next two years of my life."

Red, White & Royal Blue Wants You to Fall In Love With Alex and Henry

Once you watch Red, White & Royal Blue, it's pretty easy to understand why the chemistry between the lead actors was a priority: Throughout the movie, we get as close to them as possible, waving through their personal lives, sex lives, vulnerabilities and how their love for each other increases with every event. Galitzine and Zakhar Perez’s chemistry is certainly a high point of the romantic comedy, and probably the reason why the movie's focus is entirely on them.

Needless to say, Red, White & Royal Blue has been greatly anticipated by novel fans, who were eager to see their favorite couple come to life and also, of course, the iconic cake scene that pretty much sets the whole story into motion. Lopez adapted the screenplay along with Ted Malawer (Fallen), and the story is based on the best-selling novel by author Casey McQuiston. Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Clifton Collins Jr. (Nightmare Alley), Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton) and Stephen Fry (Heartstopper).

