Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue is a certified hit. Based on the best-selling eponymous novel, the plot follows the unexpected romance between Alex, the son of the United States President, and Henry, the Prince of the United Kingdom.

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine and features an ensemble including Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, and Stephen Fry. Although Alex and Henry are the protagonists, the film has several memorable characters that enhance the story. From supportive friends to loving family members, these characters are among the most likable in Red, White & Royal Blue.

10 Shaan

Image via Prime Video

Played by Akshay Khanna, Shaan is Prince Henry's equerry. He is usually seen next to Henry, tending to his needs and handling the Prince's everyday affairs. Shaan is also in a long-distance relationship with Zahra, which is as surprising in the film as in the novel.

RELATED: 20 Best Hidden Gem Comedy Films of the 2000s

Although Shaan has only a few scenes and lines of dialog, he is a prominent presence in Henry's life. Shaan is discreet and loyal to the Prince, keeping his secret relationship with Alex a secret and helping him reach out to the First Son after the e-mail leak. Shaan is a consummate professional but clearly has a close bond with Henry.

9 Percy

Image via Prime Video

Percy is Henry's best friend. Flamboyant, enthusiastic, and hopelessly smitten with Nora, Percy is one of Henry's biggest supporters. He is among the first to know about Henry's relationship with Alex and accompanies Henry on his visit to Alex's vacation home in Austin.

Henry and Percy are among the best movie duos in modern rom-coms. Percy has less to do in the film than in the novel, but he remains a crucial source of support and understanding for the otherwise alienated Henry. His relationship with Nora is fun and cute, even if it's not as prominent as Henry and Alex's.

8 Bea

Image via Prime Video

Princess Beatrice is Henry's younger sister and one of the few that knows about his sexuality. She is a loving and supporting sibling, encouraging Henry to be honest about his feelings for Alex and acting as his biggest source of comfort once the e-mails get leaked.

RELATED: The 12 Best Romantic Comedies That Defined The 2000s, Ranked

Lively and less proper than Henry, Bea is among the film's most charming characters. Although she only has a few scenes in Red, White & Royal Blue, Bea is a memorable and likable figure, largely thanks to Ellie Bamber's sympathetic portrayal. Bea is crucial to Henry's characterization, although it would've been nice to see more from her, especially once the plot shifts to Henry's POV.

7 Oscar

Image via Prime Video

Renowned actor Clifton Collins Jr. plays Oscar Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue. Oscar is Alex's supportive father and a Senator for Texas; unlike in the novel, he is still married to Ellen, making him the First Gentleman of the United States.

Oscar is supportive and encouraging of Alex's political ambitions. He is also a loving husband to Ellen, a welcome change from their adversarial dynamic on the page. Ever the consummate professional, Collins Jr. brings real gravitas to what could easily be a small supporting role. Oscar is a great father and husband and one of the film's best characters.

6 Amy

Some supporting characters effortlessly steal the spotlight whenever they're featured; such is the case for Amy, played by Aneesh Sheth in Red, White & Royal Blue. Amy is a Secret Service Agent in charge of protecting Alex; thus, she is the first person to learn about Alex and Henry's affair after discovering them making out in a room.

Amy is a scene-stealing spitfire. She's fun, funny, witty, and the image of discretion, guarding the boys' secret with her life. Understandably, the film was pressed for time, condensing a 500-page novel into two hours. However, more Amy would've been much appreciated, especially considering how much Sheth did with so little.

5 Ellen

Image via Prime Video

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman plays Ellen Claremont, the first female President of the United States and Alex's loving mother. Ellen is bold and determined, fiercely supporting her son but unafraid to call him out when he's made a mistake. However, she sticks by him through everything, offering helpful guidance for his relationship with Henry.

Thurman is a brilliant actress, and she brings a great deal of dignity to Red, White & Royal Blue. Adopting an over-the-top accent that would make Blanche Dveroux proud, Thurman easily steals every scene she has in the movie, leaving audiences begging for more.

4 Nora

Rachel Hilson plays Nora in Red, White & Royal Blue. A composite of two characters from the original novel, Nora is Alex's best friend, confidant, and the first person to learn about his kiss with Henry. Nora is Alex's closest companion, helping him realize his feelings for Henry and encouraging him to pursue a relationship with the Prince.

This isn't the first time Hilson plays an ally in a queer-themed project; fans will recognize her as Mia in the Hulu show Love, Victor. The actress has a difficult task in Red, White & Royal Blue, playing a combination of two characters beloved by fans of the original novel. However, she fairs valiantly, creating a sweet portrayal of staunch and heartwarming friendship.

3 Zarah

Image via Prime Video

The ever-underrated Sarah Shahi plays Zarah Bankston in Red, White & Royal Blue. Zarah is Ellen's Deputy Chief of Staff, a no-nonsense, work-obsessed woman who shares an intense but ultimately genuine bond with the First Family. Zahra is always there to give Alex a wake-up call, especially when he's being overly selfish or short-sighted.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

Zahra is one of the novel's best characters, and Shahi doesn't disappoint in the live-action adaptation. She is a spitfire in all her scenes, especially those she shares with Zakhar Perez, and receives most of the movie's best lines. However, Shahi ensures that Zahra never seems annoying or rude, turning her into the film's funniest and wittiest character.

2 Alex

Image via Prime Video

Alex Claremont-Diaz is one of Red, White & Royal Blue's protagonists. A highly-idealistic and passionate young man, Alex wants to pursue a political career like his parents. He is convinced that his mother's campaign can flip their home state of Texas and spends a large chunk of the plot enforcing a plan he devised to guarantee it. Alex shares an antagonistic relationship with Henry due to a misunderstanding; only after their first kiss does he realize his feelings for the Prince are more complicated.

Zakhar Perez plays Alex with a healthy mix of cockiness and charm, delivering a winning performance. Red, White & Royal Blue spends most of its runtime with Alex, and Zakhar Perez rises to the challenge, proving he has a future as a romantic lead. Alex is charming but sweet, confident but never arrogant; it's a fine line that Zakhar Perez walks, but he comes out victorious, turning the film into one of the best romantic movies on Prime Video.

1 Henry

Image via Prime Video

Henry is the "Sense" to Alex's "Sensibility." The Prince of England is quiet and introspective, somewhat tortured for having to live a lie, unable to express his true feelings and pursue a romantic relationship with Alex. Having spent his entire life in the spotlight, Henry longs for the privacy and intimacy he is convinced he'll never have. He spends his life aware of his duty to England, indulging in fleeting moments of happiness and freedom without allowing himself to hope for more.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Henry like a wounded Byronic hero, a perfect choice for such a sentimental character. However, Henry's plight is understandable and even relatable, making him the film's most likable figure. Although the story is mainly told from Alex's perspective, it's Henry who anchors the film, largely thanks to Galitzine's sympathetic and endearing performance.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time, Ranked