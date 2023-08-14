The Big Picture One secret to the success of the book and movie Red, White and Royal Blue is that the characters are well-drawn and dynamic, transcending their situation.

The story's ordinary enemies-to-lovers romcom plot is set against an extraordinary backdrop of a same-sex romance in the highest ranks of society.

The chemistry between actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, who play the main characters, is described as "absolutely perfect" by the director.

Even though there is no formula that can make a book become a hit, we certainly can look back and try to pinpoint some elements in order to get a picture of why some stories resonate with the public. At first glance, Red, White and Royal Blue seems like a pretty ordinary enemies-to-lovers romcom, but director Matthew López told Collider there’s one “secret” that sets it apart.

In the director and screenwriter’s opinion, author Casey McQuiston was clever in setting an ordinary story against an extraordinary backdrop – a same-sex romance taking place in the highest ranks possible, and one that is championed by the people involved and the ones around them. López revealed to Collider's Christina Radish that he knew when the time came to adapt the story, one thing absolutely had to make its way to the screen:

"One of the secrets of the book, and the thing that I knew I needed to tap into in this movie, is that the fact that they are basically both princes is honestly not why people love the book. They love the book because these two characters are such well-drawn, sympathetic, dynamic people. The secret to the book’s success is that Alex and Henry transcend their situation. You get to enjoy all the trappings of royalty and the monarchy and the White House and government, and all that stuff. It’s the best of ‘The Crown,’ and best of ‘The West Wing.’ However, it really is about going into their hearts and minds."

Image via Prime Video

Red, White and Royal Blue's Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Are "Absolutely Perfect"

López also praised the work of Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella), who play Alex and Henry. The filmmaker refers to them as “absolutely perfect,” and admits that once the two actors got cast, he knew that “half his work was done,” and he just needed to focus on conveying their chemistry as well as possible.

There are more elements that make Red, White and Royal Blue a fun read, of course. Fans certainly love the “white house trio” formed by Alex, Nora (played by Rachel Hilson), and June (not in the movie). Alex’s wit and his interactions with President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) are also a high point of the novel, as well as Zahra’s (Sarah Shahi) attempts to juggle being a friend to Alex and keeping her perfect track record as deputy chief of staff. You can find out here about the biggest differences between the novel and the movie.

You can stream Red, White and Royal Blue on Prime Video now.