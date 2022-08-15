The movie is adapted from the best-selling Casey McQuiston novel of the same name.

Prime Video’s upcoming film adaptation, Red, White & Royal Blue which is inspired by the novel of the same title from author, Casey McQuiston has wrapped filming. This comes as exciting news for audiences looking to get a pictorial experience of what was offered in the novel. The announcement along with recently released behind-the-scenes images has audience excitement for the film at an all-time high.

Celebrating the wrap, the leads of the film, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez posted a video on TikTok to confirm the news. The short clip posted by Perez on his handle on the social media platform, sees the two lead characters standing with a clapperboard. Perez asks fans to “Guess what?” to which Galitzine replies, closing the clapper “That’s a wrap!” The video's chaotic little twist at the end shows off the pair's delightfully combative chemistry — perfect for this enemies-to-lovers romance. The TikTok is accompanied by a caption from Perez that reads “Thats a wrap on RED, WHITE, AND ROYAL BLUE!”

The film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), who is the Mexican-American son of a recently elected President of the United States. In line with maintaining a good public face for his mother, the young man has to maintain a publicly cordial relationship with the English Prince Henry (Galitzine). Initially starting off as only wanting to tolerate each other for sake of the optics, the pair soon discover and develop a deeper, more intimate connection. The ramifications of their relationship, however, mean it has to be kept secret, at least if Alex’s mother was to return to the White House for a second term.

Since its release in 2019, Red, White & Royal Blue has gone on to be both a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, among many other accolades including the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Romance and Best Debut. The upcoming film has an eager, built-in foundation of fans, which hopefully bodes well for the adaptation.

Starring in other roles alongside Perez and Galitzine include Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn, and Malcolm Atobrah. In what will be his directorial debut, Matthew López directs, with a script written by Ted Malawer, adapted from McQuiston's novel. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter produce the film while López, McQuiston, and Michael McGrath executive produce.

Prime Video is yet to announce a release date for the film. Check out Perez’s TikTok below: