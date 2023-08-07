The Big Picture The film Red, White & Royal Blue features a steamy romance between the son of the US president and a British prince, causing a scandal and straining international relations.

The director of the film, Matthew López, sees it as an important fairy tale for queer audiences who often don't get to participate in such stories.

The film received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association, leading the director to question their preference for violence over sexuality and whether the rating would be different for a heterosexual couple.

With just a few days to go ahead of the release of Red, White & Royal Blue, a new image from the film has been released, teasing a steamy encounter between Alex and Prince Henry. Played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, the film chronicles a blooming romance between the son of the US president and a British prince, in a romantic comedy adaptation of Casey McQuinston's 2019 novel of the same name.

In a classic rivals to lovers tale, Red, White & Royal Blue sees a frosty encounter between the two men lead to a media scandal, straining international relations between the US and Britain. In a bid to save face, the pair are forced to spend time with one another in order, as they learn that perhaps they aren't so different after all. Zakhar Perez stars as Alex Claremont-Diaz, with Galitzine appearing as the British Prince Henry. Joining them in the cast of the film is Uma Thurman, who plays Alex's mother and POTUS Ellen Claremont, as well as Stephen Fry as the King of the United Kingdom. Also starring is Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

The film is directed by Matthew López, who makes his first foray into filmmaking following the great success of his play The Inheritance. López made history with the play, becoming the first Latiné playwright to take home the trophy for Best Play. Speaking with People, the director called the film a "wonderful fairy tale," saying that "It made me understand how queer audiences don't actually get to participate in fairy tales themselves too often.It's interesting because it feels like queer audiences are one of the main consumers of such stories, and yet we didn't have a lot of our own."

A Steamy Rating

The upcoming film was given an R rating from the Motion Picture Association, to which the director said "I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show. It plays exactly how I wanted it to play." He added "I do question whether or not if it had been a man and a woman, if we'd still gotten an R rating. I also generally question the MPA's preference for violence over sexuality, it seems. I think if there had been a scene of violence between them, I could have kept a PG-13 rating, but because they're having sex and they're two men, we got an R."

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream from August 11, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the film's trailer below: