August is shaping up to be royally good month, as the adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue finally makes its debut on Prime Video. Based on Casey McQuistion's bestselling novel of the same name, the queer romance follows Alex and Henry, rivals who soon start falling for each other. Ahead of the movie's release this August, Prime Video shared a handful of new images from the movie, first revealed by Glamour.

The new photos showcase the movie's ensemble cast, focusing, of course, on Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). After seeing the two together on the official poster, the photos now offer a look at them more in their natural habitats, with one photo displaying a quiet moment between them, free from prying eyes. Another depicts that iconic scene from McQuiston's book in which the two have an unfortunate (albeit kind of funny) collision into each other and a massive cake. The remaining photos give us the first look at some of the other key characters, including Uma Thurman as Alex's mother Ellen, Ellie Bamber as Henry's sister Bea, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy, and Rachel Hilson as Nora.

Like the photos Red, White & Royal Blue places Alex and Henry front and center as their longtime rivalry becomes something much deeper. For Alex, life is going pretty well. His mother was just elected President of the United States, which means he can put his charisma to good use as the face of the White House's younger generation. But Prince Henry, his rival across the pond, doesn't make things so easy on Alex, despite the two putting up a cordial front to maintain their public image. Eventually, their rivalry begins to fall away, and their fake friendship becomes a real relationship. However, Alex and Henry are forced to keep things quiet, so as not ruin either of their families' lives. Still, the two find a way to make things work ("history, huh?").

Who Else Worked on Red, White & Royal Blue?

Tony Award-winner Matthew López makes his directorial debut with the feature and penned the screenplay from an earlier draft by Ted Malawar. López, McQuistion, Michael Riley McGrath, and Michael S. Constable executive produced. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produced through Berlanti/Schechter Films. Along with the mentioned cast, the movie stars Stephen Fry, Aneesh Sheth, Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn, Stephen Fry, Polo Morin, Clifton Collins Jr., Ahmed Alhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

About the movie, Galitzine told Glamour:

"It's a really heartwarming story. Not a lot of films like this are made, and I hope it's important for the LGBTQ+ community because there needs to be more films like this. I hope it resonates with everyone. I've been really touched to hear how widespread the book became and affected many people from many different backgrounds. I hope our movie can do the same because a lot of love went into it."

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11 on Prime Video. Check out the new images below:

