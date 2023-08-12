Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Red, White & Royal Blue.

The much-awaited Red, White & Royal Blue has finally released on Prime Video on Friday, and so far, it has garnered mostly positive reviews from both fans and critics. This film follows the lives of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) — the First Son of the United States — and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), who, despite not liking each other at first, inevitably falls in love and now must find a way to navigate that, all the while the world is watching closely.

This romantic comedy has captured the hearts of many — but it already had that effect on some when it was still this contemporary book (turned New York Times bestseller) by Casey McQuiston — and, much like any other adaptations, there are bound to be things from the book that couldn’t make the cut in a movie. Here are some of the most notable differences between the book and the movie.

Alex's Sister Is Missing From the 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Movie

During the production process, it was already revealed that there were a couple of characters that won’t be appearing in the movie — one of which is June Claremont-Diaz, Alex’s older sister. In the book, she, alongside Alex and Nora (Rachel Hilson), completes the White House Trio. These three are basically forces to be reckoned with and are always making fun of the tabloids. June is a bit hesitant to be involved in politics as it would decrease her chances of being a journalist. She is also the one to always push Alex in doing what he wants, even nudging him to go to law school. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the book and the movie as June is essentially a huge part of the story, the one who is not afraid to voice her thoughts while still showing compassion to people. Alex has June as his sister and best friend, so for her to be missing in the film adaptation is pretty surprising.

Alex and Nora’s Relationship Is Explored More in the Book

The book discusses more of Alex and Nora’s chaotic yet cute relationship. In fact, they actually dated briefly, but later decided they were better off as friends. And instead of Alex kissing two random girls during the New Year’s Eve party, he kisses Nora — which is their tradition. She also plays a crucial part in finding out who hacked Alex and Henry’s emails. In the movie, we see Alex confiding in Nora about his kiss with Henry, much like in the book. However, in the latter, the reason why he reaches out to her is not just because she’s her best friend, but also because he knows of Nora’s sexuality, too. Her sexuality was not explored much in the movie, though it did still show their bond.

There's No Rafael Luna in the 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Movie

Not once do we see Rafael Luna grace the screen, despite him being the unsung hero of the book, where we learn he's an Independent senator hailing from Colorado. Alex worked on his campaign a few years back and they have been close friends ever since. The First Son of the United States (FSOTUS) looks up to Luna and wants to be just like him when he officially runs for a seat. Alex also admires how open the senator is regarding his own sexuality, and it is something that they discuss along the way. In the movie, Alex does not really have that kind of mentor, so this definitely changes how a couple of plot points unfold.

Ellen and Oscar's (Plus Leo) Relationship Is Different

Besides not having June around in the movie, another difference about this family is that Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), the President of the United States, and Oscar Diaz (Clifton Collins Jr.) are still a power couple — and this means that Leo does not exist in this realm (in the books, Ellen and Oscar are divorced, with Ellen remarried to Leo). While this might not be that big of a difference in terms of its impact on the storyline, it does change the family dynamic. The book establishes Ellen and Oscar would always clash and often argue, as they both have strong personalities and beliefs, which eventually led to their divorce, although their relationship is amicable by the present-day. But other than that, this particular change is not so bad.

Bea’s History Isn't Delved Into in More Detail

One of the things worth noting about the Red, White & Royal Blue movie adaptation is that it does not really delve deeper into the lives of the other characters, such as Princess Bea (Ellie Bamber). This soft-spoken royal is Henry’s sister, who has a deeper role and background in the book. One night, when Alex and Henry are talking on the phone, they shift to the topic of sisters. Eventually, Henry says that Bea has had a rough history. When they lost their father, she became distant from her family — she stopped seeing the point of everything. So, she would go out against the palace’s wishes, doing secret shows, and getting high. The papers even dubbed her the “Powder Princess." She was discreetly sent to rehab, and Henry begs her to keep on going because he is afraid to lose her, too. This really deepens the bond between the siblings in the book, but there is no mention of it in the movie.

Who Is Miguel?

Apart from removing characters, the movie also introduces a new one — which is where Miguel (Juan Castano) comes into play. He never existed in the books. However, in the movie, he is a pretty interesting person, and an annoying one, more or less. He and Alex had a fling way back when, and now, he is a journalist who always tries to snoop his way into exclusive details. It is assumed that Miguel was the one responsible for the leak of Alex and Henry's texts, as he had written about the issue in such a short time after the contents of the messages were posted online.

How the World Finds Out About Alex and Henry

Miguel’s actions are what lead to the world finding out about Alex and Henry’s relationship. Since the couple live across the world from each other, one way they keep in touch is through calls, texts, and emails. In the book, the emails are actually leaked by Senator Jeffrey Richards in the hope that it will lead to Ellen losing out on reelection. However, in the movie, Miguel is the one responsible for it. There really is no valid reason other than the fact that he wants to climb up the journalism ladder. So, after the leaks, Alex and Henry’s respective teams put them on communications lockdown. Alex then addresses the nation, admitting to their relationship and how their chance to come out properly was robbed from them. The whole thing was different from the books in a way that in the movie, this part was mainly shown through Henry’s point of view — so we get to see how he is dealing with being outed and how everyone around him react to the news.

There Are Changes Made to the Royal Family

The Royal Family is also a bit different. In the book, the Royal Family consists of Henry, Bea, Philip (Thomas Flynn), their mother, and the queen. However, in the movie, the queen is replaced by King James III (Stephen Fry), and the queen is only passively mentioned but never shown. According to director and co-writer Matthew López, this was in order to avoid making the film's monarchy too similar to the one that exists in real life. Other than that, the siblings’ mother, in the book, became distant after her husband’s death but tries to make amends to her children by being there for Henry when he is planning to come out to the queen. In the movie, the mother is not present, and Henry only has Bea and Alex as his support system (since Philip is on the king’s side).

