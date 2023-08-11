The Big Picture Director Matthew López felt immense pressure to get the cake scene right in Red, White & Royal Blue as it is the opening scene and sets the tone for the rest of the movie.

Filming the cake scene was incredibly challenging, requiring three days to complete. It involved hundreds of extras, choreography, dialogue, and a vision that needed to be executed flawlessly.

Despite the difficulties, the director and the team nailed the cake scene in just one take. They opted to throw real cake at the actors' faces instead of using Styrofoam and latex replicas, saving time and achieving the desired effect.

Sometimes you can have your cake and eat it too — but only after crashing right into it. Nearly two years following the initial announcement, Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue is officially out in the world. Based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling debut novel, Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), two 20-something rivals forced to pretend they're friends and soon spark a romantic relationship. The book is full of memorable moments, including that legendary cake scene that, of course, made its way to the screen. During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, director Matthew López revealed how he and the movie's team went about adapting the scene.

For López, the cake scene was the one he felt the most pressure to get adapt right. One of his reasons was that he wanted to ensure Red, White & Royal Blue had a solid opening scene, saying that "you have to always get your opening right. If you screw up the opening of whatever the movie is, then you’re dead." On top of that, López recognized how iconic the scene is within the book itself, as it is the inciting incident that pushes the rest of the story forward. López spoke a little more on how, technically, the cake scene was one of the more difficult scenes to tackle, taking three days total to film.

"It was hundreds of extras, it was cake, it was a vision, it was choreography through space, and it was a lot of dialogue. That was three days of me, just gritting my teeth. I can’t tell you that I had fun on those three days. I knew that I had to get it right, in so many different ways. But I had a great team, and I had Nick and Taylor, and we got through those days. When people see the movie, you don’t see all the real effort that went into that filming that scene."

How the 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Team Nailed That Cake Scene

López further breaks down how he and the team approached the scene, sharing that for a majority of the scene, they used a Styrofoam and latex cake. As the cake is largely decorative for much of the scene, López didn't want the cake "to melt or go rancid," especially considering it would be sitting out for two filming days. The showstopping moment of the scene, though, is Alex and Henry's cake catastrophe, in which Alex bumps into Henry, and both go crashing into the very expensive (£75,000 to be exact) cake. Before Perez and Galitzine were covered in cake, López noted the cake was, "so lightweight that our production designer laid on the floor and had her team drop it on her head, just to show everybody that it was safe." Soon, it was Galitzine and Perez's turn — and it only took one take to get it right.

"Eventually, we had to put the boys on the floor and throw it in their faces. Me and my production designer were the ones, off camera, throwing it in their faces. We got it perfectly on the first take, and we looked at it and just decided, even though we had multiple costumes and a plan to give them showers and do their hair and makeup, I would have lost at least 90 minutes, every time I did that. So, I said, 'We’ve got it. Let’s move on.' We actually got that in one take."

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: