Hail to the Chief! Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue has found its United States President in Uma Thurman. Deadline was the first to report the announcement, which follows just a day after McQuiston and Prime Video unveiled the film's two leads — Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

Alongside the above-mentioned cast, Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), a young Mexican-American man whose mother (Thurman) has recently won the presidency, casting Alex as the face of the White House and the American equivalent of royalty. With this new role, Alex must uphold his millennial-marketing image, something that comes naturally for him. However, Alex confronts one major problem: he's forced to become friends with his English rival, Prince Henry (Galitzine). As the two attempt to maintain their cordial public image, they eventually forge a connection greater and deeper than either of them expected. As such, Alex must keep his romance with Prince Henry secret, lest he ruin his mother's chances at re-election.

Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López directs his own screenplay from an earlier draft by Ted Malawer. Red, White & Royal Blue will mark his feature directorial debut. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produce under Berlanti/Schechter Films, with López, McQuiston, and Michael McGrath acting as executive producers.

In a statement, López expressed his excitement for Thurman's casting, saying:

"I am overjoyed that Uma will be joining us to play President Claremont. Her intelligence, warmth, and humor are a perfect match for Casey’s iconic character. I cannot wait to be on our Oval Office set with her.”

Since its release in 2019, Red, White & Royal Blue has seen an abundance of success, earning spots on the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists. Additionally, the book earned a number of accolades including Best Book of the Year for publications such as Vogue and Vanity Fair. It has received widespread attention across social media and helped establish McQuiston as an author to watch.

Not only is the upcoming release of Red, White & Royal Blue exciting for fans of the book and McQuiston, but it will also continue adding to the growing landscape of queer representation on TV and film, following behind other series with similar appeal including Netflix's recent hit Heartstopper and Hulu's original series Love, Victor.

There is currently no projected release date for the film.

