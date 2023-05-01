Talk about cross-cultural diplomacy! The world of politics is about to get disrupted this August in Red, White & Royal Blue. Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Casey McQuinston, get ready to be swept away by the upcoming hilarious and heartwarming new film featuring two young men from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Prince Henry, heir to the British throne, couldn't be more different. Still, they have one thing in common: a distaste for each other. That is until they find themselves in the middle of a scandal that requires them to team up in a so-called truce to appease the public, which in true rom-com fashion, transforms into something real.

Stuck with each other through thick and thin, there’s no way these two can avoid each other, which leads to some ridiculously awkward yet touching moments. Whether you’re team U.K. or U.S.A. (or both), be prepared for a romantic ride that’s “royally complicated.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Red, White & Royal Blue.

Related:'Red, White & Royal Blue' Stars Are All Smiles in Behind-The-Scenes Images

When Is Red, White & Royal Blue Coming Out?

Mark your calendars! Red, White & Royal Blue is arriving on August 11, 2023

Where Can You Watch Red, White & Royal Blue?

Red, White & Royal Blue will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime Video yet, you can opt for one of their many plans. For anybody just starting out, you can choose the basic subscription plan ($14.99/month or $139/year) that comes with any Amazon Prime membership, with access to Prime Video's entire library of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Is There A Trailer For Red, White & Royal Blue?

Considering the news of the movie just broke out recently, the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue isn’t available yet. But be sure to keep your eyes peeled. The two love birds might make their first diplomatic appearance any time soon.

Who’s in The Cast of Red, White & Royal Blue?

Image via Prime Video

Get ready to swoon because Taylor Zakhar Perez is about to bring his charms to your screen. You might recognize him as Marco Valentin Peña from The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3, but he's now taking on a new role as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States. In 2022, Perez starred in HBO Max’s Minx as Shane Brody.

Nicholas Galitzine is adding another crown to his collection as he stars as Prince Henry, son of the British monarch. It's not his first rodeo playing a royal, as he recently graced the screens as Prince Robert in the 2021 Cinderella movie. Besides his royal credentials, Galitzine has also wowed audiences with his performances in High Strung, Handsome Devil, and Purple Hearts.

The Red, White & Royal Blue isn’t complete without its equally talented supporting cast members. Joining the already fantastic lineup of stars is none other than the incomparable Uma Thurman, who will be playing POTUS Ellen Claremont, AKA Alex's mom. In addition, the film promises several talented actors in undisclosed roles, including Stephen Fry (Gosford Park), Sarah Shahi (Black Adam), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Clifton Collins Jr. (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Sharon D. Clarke (Rocketman), Malcolm Atobrah (Rye Lane), Akshay Khanna (Polite Society), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Polo Morin (Who Killed Sara?), Ahmed Elhaj (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), and Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton).

What Is Red, White & Royal Blue About?

Check out the official synopsis for Red, White & Royal Blue:

“Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).”

One-half of the leading duo Galitzine has hinted that the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue will feature some enjoyable moments for fans of the book. However, it remains unclear how closely the movie will follow the original story. The actor shared that the film will have a balance of being fun and entertaining while also being visually stunning with great performances and storytelling. With a talented cast and crew, fans can expect an elevated and beautiful movie that captures the spirit of the beloved novel.

Related:TikTok Sensation 'Red White and Royal Blue' Casts Sharon D. Clarke, Thomas Flynn, and Malcolm Atobrah

Who Is Making Red, White & Royal Blue?

In April 2019, Amazon Studios won the rights to make a film based on the book Red, White & Royal Blue, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter from Berlanti Productions producing it, having previously worked with Amazon on My Policeman. Michael McGrath and Matthew López serve as executive producers.

Fast-forward to October 2021, and news broke that López was hired to direct the movie and also did a rewrite of the script originally written by Ted Malawer. López is making waves in the entertainment industry - he just made history by becoming the first Latiné playwright to win the Tony Award for Best Play for "The Inheritance."

Now, he's stepping into the director's chair for the first time to bring audiences the fun and fabulous LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, Red, White & Royal Blue. López is also currently busy with other projects, like writing a new version of The Bodyguard for Warner Bros. And if that wasn't enough, he's also working on a feature film based on the book Leading Men, which delves into the relationship between Tennessee Williams and his partner, Frank Merlo.

When and Where Did Red, White & Royal Blue Film?

Production commenced for Red, White & Royal Blue in the United Kingdom in June 2022.

Taylor Zakhar Perez announced the occasion in an Instagram post.

On August 13, 2022, Nicholas Galitzine revealed on his Instagram that filming had wrapped.