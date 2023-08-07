The Big Picture Red, White & Royal Blue is an upcoming queer romantic comedy adapted from a bestselling novel, featuring a romance between a British prince and the US president's son.

The film follows the story of rivals who are forced to act like friends after an international incident, but soon discover a deeper connection.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, the movie also includes notable actors Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 11.

Things are heating up in the lead up to the release of Red, White & Royal Blue, the upcoming queer romantic comedy adapted from Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel. Directed by Matthew López and starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, the film will see rivals become lovers as a romance blooms between a British prince and the son of the US president. With a new poster for the film having now been released ahead of its August 11 release date, fans are able to get a new glimpse of Prince Henry and Alex.

After an altercation at a royal event becomes somewhat of an international incident, the feuding pair are forced to publicly feign friendship in an act of damage control, however upon spending time with one another, they soon learn they have more in common than initially thought. Of course, a romance ensues, but things are far from simple, as the couple must navigate the rigid expectations of their families as well as the mounting pressures of public life. While the political heartthrobs are (sadly) fictional, the pair just got a little more real, as you can now follow them each on Instagram.

Zakhar Perez stars as Alex, having notably previously appeared in The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 as Marco Valentin Peña, as well as Max's Minx in the role of Shane Brody. As for Galitzine, audiences may recognize the actor from another Amazon production: 2019's Camila Cabello-lead Cinderella. Appearing alongside the duo is Uma Thurman, who plays Alex's mother and US president Ellen Claremont, while Stephen Fry stars as Prince Henry's grandfather, the King. Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Sharon D. Clarke, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Thomas Flynn also star.

Image via Amazon Studios

Who's Behind Red, White & Royal Blue?

Based on McQuiston's novel of the same name, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, following the studio's acquisition of the rights back in 2019. López was announced as the project's director in October 2021, with the movie being his first venture into filmmaking following the success of his play The Inheritance, which would win four Tony Awards against eleven nominations. The director already has his next film project lined up however, as he is slated to pen the script of a remake of the 1992 classic The Bodyguard. As well as directing the upcoming movie, López wrote the screenplay for Red, White & Royal Blue alongside Ted Malawar. The film was produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, López, and Michael S. Constable serving as executive producers.

Red, White & Royal Blue will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 11. You can check out the new poster, as well as the upcoming film's trailer, below: