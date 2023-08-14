The Big Picture Red, White & Royal Blue stands apart from other R-rated rom-coms by avoiding gratuitous raunch and prioritizing intimacy and connection between its characters.

The film uses its R-rating effectively by using coarse language sparingly, while still allowing for moments of comedic impact and authenticity in its depiction of same-sex sex.

The movie takes a progressive approach towards its depiction and discussion of same-sex sex, and incorporates frank and open-minded dialogue that breaks away from traditional Hollywood norms.

A quick watch of the film’s trailer or a cursory glance at its poster would likely lead most to believe that Amazon Studios’ Red, White & Royal Blue would fit firmly into the collection of PG-13 romantic comedies. And yet, the film actually belongs to the smaller catalog of R-rated rom-coms. Directed by Matthew López, the film centers on the romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), and Henry Hanover-Stuart Fox (Nicholas Galitzine), a British prince. Beyond just the visibility offered by its central protagonists’ romance, Red, White & Royal Blue is a refreshingly intimate and progressive addition to the R-rated romantic comedy genre.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Avoids Gratuitous Raunch

Because the film’s narrative focuses on two mismatched protagonists whose problems are reconciled by their romantic union, Red, White & Royal Blue firmly leans into the conventions of the romantic comedy genre. However, the film avoids the raunchier tendencies of many recent R-rated rom-coms. Contemporary R-rated romantic comedies, especially those with male protagonists, tend to lean more toward sex comedy than traditional rom-com. From The 40-Year-Old Virgin to Forgetting Sarah Marshall, crudity tends to be prioritized over intimacy. Even last year’s Bros, which because of its mainstream queer spin on the rom-com formula is likely Red, White & Royal Blue’s closest cousin, played up the raunch factor. While there is, of course, nothing wrong with R-rated rom-coms leaning into lewdness, Red, White & Royal Blue’s different approach certainly makes it stand apart.

When the film does engage with sex comedy, it is most often through the language of innuendo. Throughout their romance, Alex and Henry repeatedly go back and forth with cheeky insinuations. After an interrupted make-out session in the Red Room, the two share innuendos back and forth about Henry’s erection. These aren’t played as simple, sex-centric punchlines. They walk and talk with flirty smiles on their faces, playing off one another’s previous jokes, demonstrating their growing connection with one another. In another scene, when discussing their names, Alex responds to Henry’s long-form royal name with, “And I thought Alexander Gabriel Claremont-Diaz was a mouthful. Henry responds, “He is,” with a coy look on his face. The moment is played less for laughs than for intimate connection, as evidenced by the serene lighting coming through the windows behind Henry. Instead of setting these moments up purely as hilarious punchlines for the audience or moving them away from entendre and into explicitness, Alex and Henry’s flirtatious innuendos speak to their growing infatuation more so than crude punchlines.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Uses Its R-Rated Language Effectively

Now, the above is not to say that the film does not enjoy the liberties offered by its Restricted rating. Keeping the R-rating naturally means the film gets to be a bit freer with its language choices. However, the film never turns into the F-bomb frenzy most of its fellow R-rated rom-coms tend to be. Coarse language is used sparingly but to great effect. One of the few instances is a scene in which President Claremont’s chief assistant, Zahra (Sarah Shahi), storms into Alex’s hotel room the morning after one of his and Henry’s trysts. Dizzied by the implications of the First Son having an affair with the prince, she yells at Alex, “You’re the one who decided to put your dick into the heir to the British throne,” and later calls Henry, “Little Lord Fuckleroy.” In this scene, Zahra’s acerbic tone and comments heighten the comedic impact of the scene.

Additionally, even the soundtrack benefits from the lack of language restriction, as Lil John and the Eastside Boyz’ party anthem “Get Low," playing during an unexpectedly prominent and sweet role during the New Year’s Eve party that leads to Alex and Henry’s first kiss, gets to keep its more explicit lyrics.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Uses Its R-Rating To Be Sexually Progressive

For a mainstream Hollywood rom-com, Red, White & Royal Blue takes a progressive approach toward its depiction and discussion of same-sex sex. This approach is most pronounced by the film’s primary love scene between Alex and Henry around the film’s midpoint. As their encounter begins, Alex reveals to Henry that he has never had anal intercourse. Henry comforts Alex and suggests he will help him through it. As they undress, the two gently caress each other. A high-angle shot follows Henry’s hand as it slides down Alex’s back and gently pushes Alex’s lower back into him. The film then cuts to what, according to an interview with director López in Queerty, solidified the film’s R-rating, an intimately framed moment of penetration. Unlike many depictions of gay sex on film, Red, White & Royal Blue approaches its central sex scene with authenticity. Though any bodily contact that would lead to an NC-17 rating is outside the frame, we do see one of Henry’s arms help guide Alex while his other hand holds one of his legs up. Though seemingly minute, these details absolutely render the scene more realistic than had these elements been left out of the frame. Though the film does not veer into complete realism—this is a Hollywood film, after all—Alex and Henry’s sex is certainly approached realistically, which according to the Queerty interview with López, was an important factor in how the scene was shot.

No, the film doesn’t feature sex as graphic as one might find in independent queer cinema or even on HBO, but the scene is noteworthy because of the lack of comparable examples in mainstream Hollywood films. And, Red, White & Royal Blue is fully aware that this scene represents a change in representation because this scene comes after an earlier sexual encounter that clearly references techniques filmmakers would use during Hayes Code era censorship to imply that characters were having sex even though no sex could be shown on screen. In this instance, during Alex and Henry’s first hookup, just as Henry, out of frame, goes down on Alex, the film cuts to a long shot of the Washington Monument, a clever phallic allusion.

The film’s sexual politics are also on display during a tender, humorous moment between President Claremont and Alex after he tells her about his relationship with Henry. After asking Alex questions about his identity, she begins to give him updates on the sex talk she gave him when he was young. In rapid succession, she tells him to wear a condom during anal intercourse, get a prescription for Truvada, and, if he’s bottoming, get the HPV vaccine. Not only is it surprising to hear such a mature and honest discussion about same-sex intercourse in a mainstream film (and, of course, there’s also the pleasure of hearing gay fan favorite Thurman using the term “bottoming”), but it is also noteworthy because of the lack of judgment on Alex’s mother’s part. There is no sense, in either the dialogue or the performance, that this is a conversation President Claremont doesn’t want to have or feels uncomfortable about having. The film thus makes the most of being free of restrictive PG requirements by being both frank and open-minded. Between this progressive depiction and discussion of same-sex sex, as well as its focus on intimacy over vulgarity, Red, White & Royal Blue does an R-rated romantic comedy right.