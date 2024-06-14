The Big Picture Director Matthew López is eager to work on the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel as both screenwriter and feature film director.

The stakes are higher in the sequel, which will have an original story without a book to follow.

Lopez and author Casey McQuiston will collaborate on the story for the sequel.

It's been over a month since it was officially confirmed that the world's favorite queer rom-com, Red, White & Royal Blue, is getting a sequel, and of course, director Matthew López is overly eager to work on it. The film marks López's feature film directional debut but he is set to return in the new project as screenwriter. In addition, Red, White & Royal Blue 2 will see original star Nicholas Galitzine reprising his role as the British Prince Henry alongside co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays the first son of the U.S., Alex Claremont-Diaz, also Henry's love interest.

Speaking with TV Insider, López brought fans up to date on the status of the sequel, revealing that the stakes are much higher this time around. "I think the challenge of a sequel is that the stakes are higher than for the first film," the director said. "There isn’t a book, so you’re doing an original story. We like to say, at the risk of extreme exaggeration, that we’re doing a Godfather II here because the filmmaker and the novelist are collaborating on the second one."

López further touched on his collaboration on the sequel's script with novelist Casey McQuiston, whose 2019 best-selling book of the same name inspires Red, White, & Royal Blue. "I hope, by now, the fans of the book trust me with the story. If they don’t, at least there’s Casey writing the movie with me," he said. Besides directing the first installment, López worked on the screenplay with Ted Malawer, staying true to the plot of the book, but it appears that the sequel will feature an entirely different storyline, yet likely still centering on the elite lovebirds.

Nicholas Galitzine Anticipates 'Red, White & Royal Blue 2'

Close

Unsurprisingly, many can't wait to see what's in store for Red, White & Royal Blue 2, even the film's star Galitzine admitted his anticipation last month especially for whatever López and McQuiston come up with. The actor also expressed his beliefs that growth was essential for any character including his Prince Henry in the Amazon film. "We have to find these characters at a different point in their lives and mature, but there always has to be a really interesting point of conflict," Galitzine shared. "I think that’s something I look for in every one of my characters. So we wait and see what they [the writers] come up with." In addition to Galitzine and Perez, other stars in Red, White & Royal Blue are Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, who appear in supporting roles.

Although no release date has been announced yet for Red, White & Royal Blue 2, the first film is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information ahead of the sequel's arrival.

