In 2019, author Casey McQuiston made waves with their debut novel Red, White & Royal Blue, a queer romance that introduced readers to Alex and Henry. The book quickly garnered attention, eventually becoming a viral sensation across the BookTok section of TikTok, helping the book climb the ranks on the New York Times bestseller list. In 2021, Prime Video announced that it would adapt Red, White & Royal Blue into a feature film, and on August 11, the highly anticipated movie officially hits the streamer.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry of England — the two handsome, charismatic, and popular faces of their respective countries. However, Alex and Henry both hold a mutual dislike for each other, something not helped when a public incident between the two involving a lot of cake hits the tabloids. As such, the duo is forced to put on a cordial front to maintain the already tenuous relationship between the U.S. and England. Despite any negative feelings they once held, Alex and Henry soon form an unexpected and much deeper relationship with one another. Unfortunately, they must hide their new romance from the world, lest they further risk their families' reputations. Red, White & Royal Blue features a hefty ensemble cast. So, we've compiled a guide below introducing some of the key characters and who plays them in the adaptation.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Taylor Zakhar Perez's Alex Claremont-Diaz is one of Red, White & Royal Blue's two leads, taking on the American side of the Alex and Henry duo. Alex is the 20-something First Son of the United States who serves as the young face of the White House. While his mother, President Ellen Claremont, focuses on the presidency, Alex appeals to the younger generations. He's good-looking, charming, and a bit hard-headed, with a healthy dose of snark. Similar to both his parents, Alex takes an interest in politics and works closely with the community where he can. Additionally, he has quite the resentment towards Henry but soon realizes there's more to the prince than first meets the eye.

Before Taylor Zakhar Perez took on the role of Alex, he left an impressionable mark on audiences during his brief stint on the HBO-turned-Starz series Minx, in which he played Shane. Prior to the show, Perez starred as Marco in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3. His other credits include guest spots in shows like Scandal, Young & Hungry, and Suburgatory, and other feature projects such as the recent 1UP and more.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Henry is the other lead of Red, White & Royal Blue and is the UK side of things. Like Alex, Henry is a representative of his country, though the pressures he faces are a little different, and he comes from a bigger family. Publicly, Henry is more reserved than Alex, often taking a more serious approach to his duties that may come off as cold to some (read: to Alex). However, Henry has a softer side that unravels throughout the story, something that surprises Alex. He also pulls out his own witty remarks and establishes a solid banter with Alex.

Prior to Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine took on the princely mantle for Prime Video's Cinderella (2021), in which he starred as Prince Robert. Galitzine remained on the streaming track in 2022, starring in Netflix's original movie Purple Hearts as Luke. His other movie credits include The Craft: Legacy and Handsome Devil, among others. In television, he starred alongside Red, White & Royal Blue co-star Uma Thurman in Netflix's original series Chambers. Galitzine next stars in the feature Bottoms (August 25) and television series Mary & George (date TBA).

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Uma Thurman stars as President Ellen Claremont, a Democrat who originally hails from Texas. She worked hard to rise through the ranks of government and continues to do so despite any pushback she encounters. While she takes a tough approach towards her career, she balances it with her love for Alex and tries to support him as best as she can. She is the ex-wife of Senator Oscar Diaz.

Uma Thurman has been a longtime staple in the industry, starring in features such as Kill Bill (both volumes), Pulp Fiction, The Producers, and many more. More recently, Thurman starred in two Apple TV+ series: Super Pumped and Suspicion. She also starred in Netflix's original series Chambers alongside Nicholas Galitzine. Thurman's latest movie credits include Hollywood Stargirl, The War with Grandpa, The House That Jack Built, and others. Along with Red, White & Royal Blue, she will next star in The Kill Room (September 28) and The Old Guard 2 (date TBA).

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Rachel Hilson stars as Nora, who is related to Vice President Mike Holleran. She is Alex's closest friend and is also considered part of the family. As President Claremont begins her re-election campaign, Nora is one of the integral parts to keeping things running smoothly, working in the analytics department. In the book, she is a former MIT student who transferred to George Washington University. Nora and Alex previously dated, but now Nora helps Alex work through his feelings for Henry. In her spare time, Nora enjoys misleading tabloids about secret relationships but really just spends her evenings relaxing.

Throughout her career thus far, Rachel Hilson has primarily appeared in a number of television series, most recently starring in Hulu's original series Love, Victor as Mia Brooks. Hilson also recurred in NBC's This Is Us portraying the teenaged version of Beth. Some of Hilson's other recurring roles include shows like In the Vault, American Horror Story, Rise, and The Good Wife. Hilson will next star in J.J. Abrams forthcoming series Duster as Nina.

Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz

Clifton Collins Jr. rounds out the Claremont-Diaz family within the movie adaptation. Like Ellen, Oscar also has a career in politics, serving as a United States senator from California. Despite their mutual love for Alex, Ellen and Oscar clash quite a bit, often regarding how Ellen approaches her re-election campaign. Meanwhile, Oscar doesn't see Alex as frequently, but the two are still relatively close.

Clifton Collins Jr. is another household name in the industry, starring in movies ranging from blockbusters such as Star Trek (2009), cult classics like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and other memorable features such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nightmare Alley, After Yang, and more. Collins has also appeared in a number of television series, including Westworld, Veronica Mars, and Ballers. Along with Red, White & Royal Blue, Collins will next star in The Bricklayer, which is currently aiming for a release sometime this year.

Sarah Shahi as Zahra

Sarah Shahi plays Zahra, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff for President Claremont. Officially, she works for President Claremont, but she has known Ellen, Alex, and Oscar for several years and is also considered a close friend of the family. Zahra takes her duties seriously and ensures things run as they should. She keeps a close eye on Alex and occasionally indulges his antics — but not without stern warnings, of course.

Sarah Shahi is best known for starring as Billie in Netflix's original series Sex/Life, which ran for two seasons on the streamer. Prior to the series, Shahi also appeared in DC's Black Adam as Adrianna. Additionally, Shahi has starred in a variety of television series, most notably in CBS' Person of Interest. Some of her other TV credits include The L Word, Fairly Legal, Chicago Fire, and The Rookie. In movies, she has starred in projects such as Bad Therapy, Hangman, and The Trouble with Bliss.

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea

Ellie Bamber plays Princess Beatrice — aka Bea — Henry's older sister. Bea has had her share of struggles, developing a cocaine addiction in the world of the book that eventually led to her recovery and creating a charity that supports recovery programs. Within the royal family, Henry is the closest to Bea, first confiding in her about his sexuality and relationship with Alex, for which she offers support.

Ellie Bamber starred in Disney+'s Willow sequel series as Elora/Dove. Along with Willow, Bamber's other television credits include The Serpent, The Trial of Christine Keeler, and Les Misérables (2019). In movies, Bamber is well-known for starring as India in Nocturnal Animals and as Lydia in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Some of her other credits include The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Show, and Prisoners of Paradise.

Who Else Is in Red, White & Royal Blue?

Along with the main group, a handful of supporting cast members round out the ensemble. Malcolm Atobrah plays Percy (aka Pez), Henry's best friend. Atobrah recently starred in Hulu's original movie Rye Lane as Jules. Thomas Flynn portrays Prince Philip, Henry's brother. Flynn recently guest starred in shows like A Small Light, The Lazarus Project, and Bridgerton. Akshay Shanna plays Henry's equerry Shaan. Shanna previously starred in Polite Society. Sharon D Clarke plays the UK Prime Minister and is previously known for projects including Rocketman and Holby City. Other cast members include the legendary Stephen Fry (Jeeves and Wooster), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), and Juan Castano (What/If).

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11 on Prime Video.