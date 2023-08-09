The Big Picture Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue is set to release on August 11, based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel.

President Claremont reprimands Alex for causing a controversy with Prince Henry, leading to strained relations between the US and the UK.

Alex and Henry must pretend to be friends to mend the situation, but their friendship develops into a secret romantic relationship.

Less than two days remain until Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue officially releases. The upcoming feature is based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel, bringing the enemies-to-lovers story of Alex and Henry to life. While we twiddle our thumbs waiting for the movie's premiere, Prime Video is keeping excitement high through various teasers ranging from photos, posters, and more. Today, the streamer released a new clip ahead of the premiere.

The latest clip features Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, Uma Thurman as his mother President Ellen Claremont, and Sarah Shahi as Deputy Chief of Staff Zahra. In it, President Claremont reprimands Alex for that whole cake incident with Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), which almost immediately hit the front page of multiple newspapers and tabloids, including The New York Times. Alex is adamant that it's not as big a deal as President Claremont makes it out to be, but she disagrees. Thanks to cakegate, the United States relations are even more tenuous with the UK, and President Claremont is polling lower heading into her re-election campaign.

Despite Alex's insistence that the cake debacle will blow over, it does not, in fact, blow over. Not quite. Following the event, President Claremont decides that Alex must make things right. So, Alex and Henry must now set aside their animosity towards each other and put on a cordial public face, pretending to be friends to truly put cakegate behind them and prove that things between their two nations are still doing just fine. What they don't expect, though, is what happens next. As Alex and Henry continue playing nice, they begin to genuinely bond with one another, and new romantic feelings morph into a relationship. However, the two must keep it secret so as not hurt President Claremont's re-election or cause further strife within the royal family.

Image via Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue Will Debut a Few Hours Early

Though Red, White & Royal Blue's official release date is this Friday, August 11, viewers should keep an eye on the Prime Video page for a slightly earlier drop. According to official page for the feature, it will begin streaming on the platform at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Prime's typical midnight release. While the early drop is certainly an exciting one, it's not the first to hit the streamer early. Most recently, Prime also released Good Omens Season 2 a few hours ahead of schedule, as well as handing an early release to The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Red, White & Royal Blue's official premiere is August 11 on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: