The Big Picture Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue is set to bring Casey McQuiston's bestselling romance novel to the screen, generating excitement among viewers.

In a new clip from the film, Alex reveals his secret relationship with Prince Henry to his mother, President Ellen Claremont, creating tension and uncertainty.

Alex and Henry must navigate the complexities of keeping their relationship hidden to avoid potential consequences for Ellen's campaign and Henry's family.

Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue is only hours away from bringing Casey McQuiston's bestselling romance novel to the screen. Over the course of a few weeks, the streamer has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, releasing the official trailer, sharing new posters and images, and more. With less than a day to go, Prime Video shared another clip from the feature ahead of its premiere.

The new clip features Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and his mother President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). By this point in the story, Alex and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have begun a romantic — and mostly secret — relationship with each other. However, Alex is ready to begin telling more people close to him, including his mother. He tells her that he's "met someone," with Ellen breathing a sigh of relief thinking Alex had something much worse to reveal. She semi-jokingly checks that who she presumes is a woman isn't Republican, so as not to jeopardize her re-election campaign. Then, Alex breaks the news that the person in question is Henry. Ellen doesn't say too much in response (yet), calling for pizza before the longer conversation begins.

Though Ellen offers support for Alex and Henry's relationship, the pair must keep it between themselves and those closest to them who already know. To the public eye, Alex and Henry are merely good friends, a front created following their cake incident at the royal wedding that precipitates everything else. As they continue their charade, it turns into something much more real. However accepting their families are (which is still questionable in some regards), Alex and Henry must hide the true nature of their relationship lest it upends Ellen's campaign or places more negative attention on Henry's family.

Image via Prime Video

Who Else Stars in Red, White & Royal Blue?

Along with the mentioned cast, Red, White & Royal Blue stars Rachel Hilson as Alex's best friend Nora, Ellie Bamber as Henry's sister Princess Bea, Sarah Shahi as Deputy Chief of Staff Zahra, Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex's father Oscar Diaz, Malcolm Atobrah as Henry's best friend Percy, Thomas Flynn as Henry's brother Prince Philip, and Akshay Shanna as Henry's equerry Shaan. Sharon D Clarke, Stephen Fry, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano round out the ensemble. Red, White & Royal Blue was written by Ted Malawar and Matthew López, and directed by López.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres tomorrow, August 11, on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: